How TVNZ Launched Open Measurement Support and Boosted Ad Viewability Reporting

Verification is vital for brands to establish the true return on investment from advertising campaigns. Traditionally, ad viewability is tracked using technology limited to desktop environments, offering limited access to measurement data on other endpoints.

As the media landscape rapidly changes, advertisers are increasingly looking for solutions to measure viewability and validity, specifically where ads are being placed and who is viewing them.

TVNZ, New Zealand’s state-owned, commercially funded broadcaster, is all about sharing the moments that matter – whether it’s breaking news, following adventures, sharing stories, or putting smiles on faces. Each day, TVNZ reaches more than 2 million New Zealanders through channels TVNZ 1, 2, DUKE and online platform, TVNZ OnDemand. Leading news site 1news.co.nz and socially-driven online news brand Re: connect Kiwis to the important issues throughout the day, however they choose to engage.

Supported by Brightcove’s SSAI technology, TVNZ became the first broadcaster certified by the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) for Open Measurement support in the APAC region, with the ability to measure viewability and invalid traffic with third-party verification on TVNZ OnDemand mobile apps.

“With our audiences increasingly using mobile devices to view content, we sought to address the need to report on this segment with integrity. Brightcove SSAI makes it easy for us to deliver ad-supported video to all devices – including mobile – without having to build and maintain integrations for every device to report against KPIs,” says Jodi O’Donnell, Commercial Director at TVNZ. “TVNZ OnDemand provides a bot-free, geofenced, brand-safe, and full-screen viewing environment that our users and advertisers trust, thereby with Open Measurement support, we’re able to better verify this.”

Brightcove technology exposes the verification data in the ad response so it can be passed to the new Open Measurement Software Development Kit (SDK). This makes ad metrics more visible and accessible to advertisers, increasing the value of inventory and boosting CPMs. By enabling better report viewability metrics, Brightcove not only simplifies the analysis of ad performance, but boosts the viewing experience for the audiences the ads are intended for.

Brightcove also solves for other challenges many broadcasters face today, such as preventing ad blockers from detecting ads, eliminating buffering, and preserving revenue while boosting audiences’ viewing experience by serving ads as one continuous stream.

As analytics become increasingly important and drive business decisions, broadcasters need to invest in Open Measurement to measure viewability and ensure they are getting the whole picture.

Our work with TVNZ marks a first for Brightcove SSAI, and we look forward to helping other broadcasters streamline their advertising operations.