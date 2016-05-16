Brightcove Reveals Product Enhancements And Previews Road Map At PLAY 2016

Extensive array of innovative new capabilities will help customers drive more value from their video initiatives

BOSTON, May 16, 2016 - Brightcove (NASDAQ: BCOV), the leading provider of cloud services for video, today announced a series of product enhancements and technology innovations for its industry-leading video platform and gave a sneak peek of its upcoming roadmap for the remainder of the year at its annual conference, PLAY 2016.

“Brightcove’s video technology is already best of breed and today at PLAY we extend our market leadership with some exciting new product enhancements and a strong roadmap for the back half of the year,” said David Mendels, CEO, Brightcove.

The following products and enhancements were announced today at PLAY:

OTT Flow Powered By Accedo . A turnkey OTT solution for media companies and content owners everywhere, OTT Flow enables customers to rapidly deploy high-quality, direct-to-consumer, live and on-demand video services across platforms with no up front development costs. Available now.

. A turnkey OTT solution for media companies and content owners everywhere, OTT Flow enables customers to rapidly deploy high-quality, direct-to-consumer, live and on-demand video services across platforms with no up front development costs. Available now. Zencoder UHD Support . Zencoder now provides media companies with the ability to deliver 4K UHD content to devices of all types by adding support for UHD features such as the HEVC and VP9 video codecs, 10-bit color workflows and the wide gamut BT.2020 color space. Available now.

. Zencoder now provides media companies with the ability to deliver 4K UHD content to devices of all types by adding support for UHD features such as the HEVC and VP9 video codecs, 10-bit color workflows and the wide gamut BT.2020 color space. Available now. Enhanced Marketing Automation Platform Capabilities . Brightcove Audience, already the best way to inform video marketing campaigns driven by Oracle Eloqua or Marketo, has added a Salesforce integration that alerts sales teams about the viewership behavior of individual prospects and customers. In addition, Brightcove Audience now enhances marketers’ ability to drive conversion and ROI from their video marketing initiatives by delivering new custom forms with call-to-action capabilities. Available now.

. Brightcove Audience, already the best way to inform video marketing campaigns driven by Oracle Eloqua or Marketo, has added a Salesforce integration that alerts sales teams about the viewership behavior of individual prospects and customers. In addition, Brightcove Audience now enhances marketers’ ability to drive conversion and ROI from their video marketing initiatives by delivering new custom forms with call-to-action capabilities. Available now. Content Recommendations and Discovery. Brightcove customers can now easily provide their viewers with personalized programming to grow audiences and increase engagement through a new partnership between Brightcove and IRIS.TV.

Brightcove customers can now easily provide their viewers with personalized programming to grow audiences and increase engagement through a new partnership between Brightcove and IRIS.TV. 360 Video Support. The Brightcove Player now features support for 360 video. The feature is available now in beta for desktop browsers including Chrome, Firefox, Edge, and IE 11/Windows 8.1.

The Brightcove Player now features support for 360 video. The feature is available now in beta for desktop browsers including Chrome, Firefox, Edge, and IE 11/Windows 8.1. Content Marketplace. Media companies can now expand their content libraries and create incremental revenue streams through a new content marketplace integrated into Video Cloud. This functionality is delivered through a partnership with Vemba, a next generation video distribution and content discovery platform for premium publishers. Available to our enterprise media customers later this quarter.

Brightcove also used the stage at PLAY to outline and demo some of its roadmap for the remainder of the year. The company previewed:

Social Media Distribution. A single mission control dashboard will further extend Video Cloud’s capabilities to social networks. Customers will be able to manage the publication of videos and metadata to social media properties including Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. The new module gives social media managers control of scheduling, calls-to-action, and viewership analytics across videos on social media platforms as well as their own properties. It adds advanced features to enable clipping and editing of videos to optimize the experience for each social channel.

A single mission control dashboard will further extend Video Cloud’s capabilities to social networks. Customers will be able to manage the publication of videos and metadata to social media properties including Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. The new module gives social media managers control of scheduling, calls-to-action, and viewership analytics across videos on social media platforms as well as their own properties. It adds advanced features to enable clipping and editing of videos to optimize the experience for each social channel. Brightcove Gallery Enhancements. Customers will be able to create richer video experiences by adding YouTube video playlists into Brightcove Gallery, driving more engagement and time on site.

Customers will be able to create richer video experiences by adding YouTube video playlists into Brightcove Gallery, driving more engagement and time on site. Quality Of Experience Reporting. Playback quality metrics including start times, error and re-buffering rates, rendition switches and bit rates across devices, geographies, and players will allow organizations to monitor, analyze, and optimize their viewers’ actual video experiences.

Playback quality metrics including start times, error and re-buffering rates, rendition switches and bit rates across devices, geographies, and players will allow organizations to monitor, analyze, and optimize their viewers’ actual video experiences. Next Generation Media Delivery Platform. New delivery technology will provide customers with simpler, faster, less expensive, and future-proofed ways to reach an ever-changing array of devices, deliver premium rights managed content, and enjoy greater choice of content delivery networks.

New delivery technology will provide customers with simpler, faster, less expensive, and future-proofed ways to reach an ever-changing array of devices, deliver premium rights managed content, and enjoy greater choice of content delivery networks. Next Generation Brightcove Live. A rearchitecting of Brightcove’s live streaming technology will simplify operations, add secure streams, and deliver new clipping and distribution capabilities.

The announcements and roadmap preview will all be highlighted in the keynote presentations, which will be live streamed on the PLAY 2016 website. After the event, the keynote will be made available on demand.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) is the leading global provider of powerful cloud solutions for delivering and monetizing video across connected devices. The company offers a full suite of products and services that reduce the cost and complexity associated with publishing, distributing, measuring and monetizing video across devices. Brightcove has nearly 5,000 customers in over 70 countries that rely on the company’s cloud solutions to successfully publish high-quality video experiences to audiences everywhere. To learn more, visit www.brightcove.com.

Press Contacts

North America:

Morgan Witte

Waggener Edstrom for Brightcove

(512) 527-7025

mwitte@we-worldwide.com

Europe:

Rebecca Lake

Waggener Edstrom for Brightcove

rlake@we-worldwide.com

+ 020 7632 3856

