Brightcove Delivers Advanced Content Recommendations and Discovery

BOSTON, May 13, 2016 - Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), the leading provider of cloud services for video, today announced that it is partnering with IRIS.TV to license its Adaptive Stream™ technology for content discovery and recommendations to Brightcove customers. Adaptive Stream™ enables Brightcove customers to provide their viewers with personalized programming to grow audiences and increase engagement on desktops, in apps, and on the mobile web.

Proven Lift in Engagement from Personalized Content

Brightcove and IRIS.TV have been collaborating for several years to bring media companies and content providers greater capabilities for creating personalized content. During that time, customers such as Time Inc. and Prometheus Global Media have experienced increased engagement from the addition of the IRIS.TV Adaptive Stream™ technology to Brightcove’s industry leading player and SDKs. In its first quarter of use of the solution, The Hollywood Reporter, a Prometheus brand, recognized 68% more views and a 44% reduction in bounce rate as viewers watched 50% more videos per session.

Personalized Content For Every User

Recommendations can be displayed either in the Brightcove player or in a thumbnail list in the app or on a web page. Whichever display is chosen, the recommendations are generated by advanced algorithms in the Adaptive Stream™ technology. Recommendations are accessible via calls to the IRIS API, which understands the available assets in a customer’s content catalog and returns recommendation data for display in the customer’s selected UX.

In addition to their choice of display, customers also have access to scalable, customized programming across all devices and a portal to view usage and performance and manage business rules.

Supporting Quotes:

Brightcove is continually looking to bring innovative solutions to our customers. The dramatic results achieved by our joint customers led to our decision to simplify acquisition of the IRIS.TV capabilities through this partnership. We look forward to bringing this solution to many more of our media customers. - Anil Jain, SVP/GM of Brightcove’s Media business unit.

About IRIS.TV

IRIS.TV is a cloud-based personalized video programming system that allows publishers and content owners to generate more video views and engage users across all devices. The company’s product suite is designed to increase video consumption and simplify operations for web, mobile, and OTT video distribution. The software integrates with existing video player environments and automates streaming of personalized content based on audience preferences and user interactions. IRIS.TV has hundreds of customers across the world that rely on the company’s video programming platform to keep their audience watching.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) is the leading global provider of powerful cloud solutions for delivering and monetizing video across connected devices. The company offers a full suite of products and services that reduce the cost and complexity associated with publishing, distributing, measuring and monetizing video across devices. Brightcove has nearly 5,000 customers in over 70 countries that rely on the company’s cloud solutions to successfully publish high-quality video experiences to audiences everywhere. To learn more, visit www.brightcove.com.

