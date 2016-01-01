Brightcove Partners Line Up to Sponsor Brightcove PLAY 2012

Sponsorships for PLAY 2012 are now sold out

BOSTON, March 29, 2012 -- Brightcove (NASDAQ: BCOV), a leading global provider of cloud content services, today announced a stellar lineup of technology and solution partners who have signed on to sponsor Brightcove PLAY 2012, the company’s second annual global customer conference, set for June 25 - 27 at the InterContinental Boston hotel. Flagship sponsors for PLAY 2012 include 3Play Media, Akamai, AOL Video, Cantina Consulting, dotSUB, Ektron, Fig Leaf Software, Filemobile, IBM, KnowledgeVision, Lightmaker, Mixmoov, PLYmedia, RAMP, Sitecore, Taboola, VideoLink and Veeseo. Sponsorships for the event are now officially sold out.

“We are thrilled with the breadth of flagship sponsors that have signed on to participate in Brightcove PLAY 2012,” said Jeff Whatcott, chief marketing officer at Brightcove. “This event provides a unique opportunity for our partners to come together and share best practices and help our customers uncover a host of exciting new possibilities for their digital media initiatives.”

Brightcove PLAY brings together Brightcove customers, partners and industry leaders at the forefront of the digital media revolution. At the event, a wide range of media companies, marketers and developers from around the world will convene for three days of in-depth strategy sessions, next-generation product demos, all-star keynotes and networking.

Brightcove PLAY 2012 will feature keynote presentations and expert-led breakout sessions for business decision makers and strategists, day-to-day users and non-technical programmers, Web developers, advertising operations professionals and more. Topics covered at the show will include multi-platform delivery, monetization strategies, online video analytics, HTML5 video, mobile app experiences and more.

In 2011, Brightcove PLAY was a sold out event with close to 500 attendees and 20 sponsors and exhibitors. The event attracted a wide range of influential attendees, from C-level executives, top subject matter experts and visionary leaders, to day-to-day users, managers, directors and developers.



Registration

Registration for the Brightcove PLAY 2012 global customer conference is now open at play.brightcove.com. A discounted early bird registration rate is available through May 1, 2012, which provides a $500 savings off of the full conference fee.



Community

For regular updates on speakers, session topics, and to connect to the Brightcove PLAY community, follow Brightcove PLAY on Twitter and become a fan on Facebook.



