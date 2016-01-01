Brightcove Audience Makes Video the New Foundation of Modern Marketing

Oracle Eloqua and Marketo integration captures leads and converts video engagement data into contact tracking, lead scoring, and customer segmentation

BOSTON, July 29, 2015 - Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), the leading provider of cloud services for video, today announced general availability of Brightcove Audience, a new feature in the Brightcove Video Marketing Suite (VMS) that connects video analytics directly into Oracle Eloqua and Marketo marketing automation platforms, captures leads, and translates video engagement data into contact tracking, lead scoring, and customer segmentation. This feature allows marketers to achieve better results by turning their video content into highly-effective lead capture assets. The Brightcove integration is certified by Oracle and is available in Oracle Cloud Marketplace. Marketo customers can access the Brightcove integration in Marketo LaunchPoint.

Quantifying the Impact of Video in Modern Marketing

Brightcove Audience enables marketers to directly incorporate video analytics into their marketing automation platform to quantify and measure the impact of video as they would with any other marketing asset. In just three clicks, Audience allows marketers to log into their Oracle Eloqua or Marketo account directly from within the Brightcove Video Marketing Suite, track video engagement data from Brightcove players, and begin sending data to their marketing automation platform.

Benefits for marketers include:

Lead capture in the video player Brightcove Audience gives marketers the ability to configure and add lead forms into the video player to capture lead information before, during or after the viewing session. This feature turns the most engaging piece of marketing content into a highly-effective lead generation asset.

Track engagement from any video player location Audience includes the critical ability to capture leads and track video engagement data from any location where a Brightcove player is embedded, whether on a company website, marketing landing pages, or third-party sites.

Insight on audience engagement with data and analytics Audience associates video engagement data, such as name of video, percent watched, and who watched it, with a specific contact record and sends it to Oracle Eloqua or Marketo to inform lead scoring, segmentation, nurturing, and sales and marketing follow-up. Unlike simply tracking the download of a PDF or whitepaper, tracking video engagement reveals how much of the content a contact consumed.

Integration with Gallery for page level insight When used with Gallery, Brightcove’s video portal publishing tool, Audience enables marketers to track page level analytics to understand how individual contacts interact with all video content throughout the customer journey. This information also connects with marketing automation platforms to provide a broad view of the customer interaction and complements data from specific videos.



About Brightcove Video Marketing Suite

Brightcove Video Marketing Suite (VMS) offers the most comprehensive solution for organizations to publish and distribute video for brand awareness, lead generation and conversion, internal communications, live events, human resources, and training. VMS includes Video Cloud for content ingest, playback, media management, publishing, and analytics, Gallery for fast and easy publishing of video portals, and Audience for lead tracking and scoring. All VMS customers have access to Audience. Customers who do not have VMS can upgrade their accounts to gain access to Audience.

Supporting quotes:

“Marketers know that video is the future of digital marketing, but they have not had a solution to quantify video’s contribution to marketing and sales. Brightcove Audience solves that problem by measuring video engagement and collecting that data in a marketing automation platform like any other marketing asset. Using Audience, marketers can now see the specific data in Eloqua or Marketo that confirms what they already intuit - that video is the most effective and compelling medium to attract, engage, and convert audiences.” - Linda Crowe, Vice President, Digital Marketing, Brightcove

"Our video strategy has grown each year we’ve been a Brightcove customer – and using Audience, we can now quantify and measure video’s impact. What stands out about Audience is how easy it is to use. We gate our product demo video so that once 20% of the video is viewed, the customer is presented with a lead form embedded in the video, which then flows to Marketo. If someone watches to that point, we know they have a good level of interest. Additionally, we value that from a customer’s perspective, the embedded lead form looks clean and professional, and from a marketer’s perspective, we believe the seamless experience will increase our results.” - Jerry Trudell, Manager, Demand Generation, Hyland, creator of OnBase

