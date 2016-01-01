Atex, headquartered in the UK with offices worldwide, is a leading software company providing solutions for media-rich industries. Atex develops smart digital solutions that make a measurable difference and enable its 1000+ customers to streamline operations and optimise their digital strategy. As a global organisation, it is committed to helping companies build revenues and reduce costs through products that are increasingly personalised, localised, collaborative, contextually relevant, and available on demand. See http://www.atex.com/

About Polopoly

Polopoly is an innovative software solution boasting a suite of tools designed to empower news departments, enhance websites and expand customer marketing efforts across all media channels. Today, some of the world’s most advanced high-traffic websites are using the system to enrich their digital offerings and provide an engaging, attractive digital presence. See http://www.atex.com/solutions/web-cms

Product Integration

Brightcove’s integration with Atex will enable customers to manage their content library and publish to Atex’s innovative web content management system, Polopoly.

By using the solution, users can enrich their digital offering and provide an engaging, attractive digital presence across all media channels. Customers will also benefit from the following: