Atex and Brightcove Partner to Enable Seamless Video Publishing and Web Content Management

LAS VEGAS, April 18, 2012 -- Atex, a global software company offering solutions for media-rich industries, and Brightcove (NASDAQ: BCOV), a leading global provider of cloud content services, today announced an integration between the Brightcove Video Cloud online video platform and the Atex Polopoly Web CMS interface that will enable seamless online video publishing and Web content management for media publishers around the world. Through the partnership and integration, joint customers will be able to easily deliver high quality video experiences powered by Video Cloud across their website properties through the Polopoly Web CMS interface.

Through the partnership, media publishers can now upload and embed Brightcove Video Cloud-hosted video content directly to their website pages through the Polopoly Web CMS interface, enabling these organizations to deliver high quality video content while taking advantage of the full features of the Atex solution. Additionally, Video Cloud makes it easy for joint customers to deliver video content across both Flash and HTML5-compatible environments, enabling these organizations to reach their audience on any screen or device.

“This is an exciting partnership that enables us to offer an extended ‘one-stop-shop’ solution to publishers,” said Lars Jiborn, vice president of sales for Atex North America. “We are confident that this collaboration will help customers find new audiences, make their products come to life and build customer loyalty with quality content.”

“Our partnership with Atex makes it easy for joint customers to take advantage of our market-leading online video platform and the Atex Web content management system in an integrated way,” said Chris Johnston, director of technology partnerships at Brightcove. “These organizations can now execute high quality online video initiatives and campaigns with the same efficiency as any other aspect of building and maintaining their websites.”

Sophie Théberge, head of production at Astral Media, one of Canada’s largest media companies, commented, “I'm happy to hear that Brightcove and Atex are working closer together; two great products that we've implemented which have helped us reach our global interactive strategy.”

Atex becomes the latest partner to join the Brightcove Alliance, the company’s global partner ecosystem consisting of hundreds of leading technology and distribution partners who have integrated with Brightcove Video Cloud, as well as solution providers building customer campaigns, websites and video applications with Video Cloud.

For more information and a Polopoly demonstration, please visit Atex’s booth #SU11310 at the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) conference this week in Las Vegas. You can also visit the Brightcove booth #SL10505 at NAB.

About Atex

Atex, headquartered in the UK with offices worldwide, is a leading software company providing solutions for media-rich industries. Atex develops smart digital solutions that make a measurable difference and enable its 1000+ customers to streamline operations and optimise their digital strategy. As a global organisation, it is committed to helping companies build revenues and reduce costs through products that are increasingly personalised, localised, collaborative, contextually relevant, and available on demand. See www.atex.com.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), a leading global provider of cloud content services, provides a family of products used to publish and distribute the world’s professional digital media. The company’s products include Brightcove Video Cloud, the market-leading online video platform, and Brightcove App Cloud, a pioneering content app platform. More than 3,800 customers in over 50 countries rely on Video Cloud to build and operate media experiences across PCs, smartphones, tablets and connected TVs. For more information, visit http://www.brightcove.com.

