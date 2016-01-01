Partner Overview

Sitecore redefines how organizations engage with audiences, powering compelling experiences that sense and adapt to visitors both online and in-person.

Sitecore‘s leading Content Management System software is the first to cohesively integrate with marketing automation, intranet portal, e-commerce, web optimization, social media and campaign management technologies. This broad choice of capabilities enable marketing professionals, business stakeholders and information technology teams to rapidly implement, measure and manage a successful website and digital business strategy. Businesses can now easily identify, serve and convert new customers with Sitecore’s Digital Marketing System, part of its encompassing Customer Engagement Platform.

As a Sitecore Technology Partner, Brightcove is pleased to offer Video Connect for Sitecore. With this plugin you are able to seamlessly manage Brightcove video and players to your Sitecore site as well as manage metadata in Sitecore and Brightcove Video Cloud.

Integration Overview

With Sitecore and Brightcove connected, you can manage your videos directly from within Sitecore enabling more of your team to upload, manage, and publish video.

The new Brightcove Connector uses the new CMS API and Dynamic Ingest API, which supports the new Brightcove Player and new features such as, custom fields, playlists, captions, and multiple Brightcove accounts.

Reach out to your account manager or account executive for more information about connecting Brightcove to your Sitecore account.

Brightcove Video Connect for Sitecore is supported by XCentium, Brightcove’s official Sitecore development partner.