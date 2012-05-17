Sitecore and Brightcove Partner to Give Marketers a More Efficient Way to Add Online Video to Web Campaigns

Manage Web Content and Online Video from One Interface to Accelerate Productivity

San Francisco, CA – May 17, 2012 – Sitecore today announced it has partnered with Brightcove, a leading global provider of cloud content services, to launch new online video capabilities that help marketers increase website traffic and strengthen digital marketing campaigns. The new Brightcove Video Cloud Connect for Sitecore, developed in partnership with Agency Oasis, enables customers to sort, manage and publish video assets directly from Sitecore’s Web Content Management System (CMS), using the Video Cloud online video platform.



XO Group Inc., formerly The Knot Inc., is a lifestage media and technology company connecting engaged couples, newlyweds, and first-time parents with community, products, and inspiration. “We are excited by the promise of the Brightcove Video connector for Sitecore,” said Dave Walters, vice president of technology solutions for XO Group. “By integrating the two solutions, we will be able to more seamlessly incorporate high-quality video into our content-rich brand websites, providing an even richer user experience for our consumer. The use of one interface, instead of switching back and forth between multiple systems, will allow it to be done faster and more efficiently. This is important for our organization as it will give our brand and editorial teams more time to focus on audience engagement rather than on the technical aspects of video integration.”



The Brightcove Video Cloud Connect for Sitecore makes it easier and more efficient to deliver high-quality, interactive online video viewing experiences to websites and for marketing campaigns. Dynamically integrating video is a key element in increasing search engine optimization and deepening user engagement. With the Video Cloud Connect, adding video assets becomes a natural extension of managing and publishing Web content.



Agency Oasis, one of Sitecore’s first integration partners in North America, has deep expertise in implementing the most sophisticated and complex Sitecore software integrations. Furthermore, the firm’s expertise in leveraging Brightcove’s Video Cloud to support video initiatives, across their customer base, made them a natural fit to develop the Brightcove Video Cloud Connect for Sitecore.



“This is an exciting partnership that makes it easy for marketers to execute impactful video campaigns more efficiently, as well as take advantage of the market-leading online video platform with Sitecore’s Web content management system in a fully integrated way,” said Chris Johnston, director of technology partnerships at Brightcove.”

Additionally, expanding the audience reach of video content can be accelerated through advanced social sharing tools for Facebook and Twitter. Organizations have the ability to embed video players directly onto a Facebook page or other social networking sites. Examples of the new features include:

Save Video Cloud account credentials within Sitecore CMS settings

Browse Video Cloud Library

Edit metadata of existing videos

Upload any video type

Create and edit playlists

Easily publish videos on Web pages

Enable and monitor Sitecore analytics and engagement

“Online video empowers marketers to expand audience reach and strengthen customer engagement, and provides better Web search results and open rates on email campaigns,” said Darren Guarnaccia, senior vice president, product marketing, Sitecore. “By integrating Brightcove Video Cloud with our CMS we are giving organizations the ability to deliver a richer Web experience without adding additional resources and time. Several of our customers have already experienced significant increases in sales and market efforts by adding online video.”



About Agency Oasis

Agency Oasis is a full service digital marketing agency that specializes in interactive marketing campaigns, website design, and website development. In addition, the Interactive Agency is a leading integrator of digital marketing technology platforms such as the Sitecore Content Management System and the Brightcove Video Cloud. Founded in 2001, Agency Oasis is headquartered in Boston and maintains offices in New York and San Francisco. The company works with a robust roster of global brands to support enterprise-level websites and complex digital marketing campaigns that require international reach.

Oasis was one of the first integration partners for both Brightcove and Sitecore in North America. Additionally, with two Sitecore MVPs on staff and a deep bench of Sitecore Certified developers, Agency Oasis is often called on to implement many of the more sophisticated and complex Sitecore assignments. With over 50 completed integrations, the agency’s experience spans Retail, Financial Services, Professional Services, Software, and Healthcare industries.

For more information, please visit www.agencyoasis.com

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), a leading global provider of cloud content services, provides a family of products used to publish and distribute the world’s professional digital media. The company’s products include Brightcove Video Cloud, the market-leading online video platform, and Brightcove App Cloud, a pioneering content app platform. More than 4,200 customers in over 50 countries rely on Video Cloud to build and operate media experiences across PCs, smartphones, tablets and connected TVs. For more information, visit http://www.brightcove.com.

About Sitecore

Sitecore redefines how organizations engage with audiences, powering compelling experiences that sense and adapt to visitors both online and in-person.

Sitecore’s leading Content Management System software is the first to cohesively integrate with marketing automation, intranet portal, e-commerce, web optimization, social media and campaign management technologies. This broad choice of capabilities enable marketing professionals, business stakeholders and information technology teams to rapidly implement, measure and manage a successful website and digital business strategy. Businesses can now easily identify, serve and convert new customers with Sitecore’s Digital Marketing System, part of its encompassing Customer Engagement Platform.

