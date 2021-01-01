Brightcove helps iconic film event increase audience engagement

VIDEO = MORE ENGAGEMENT After the Tribeca Film Festival was postponed, audiences moved online for video content that was powered by Brightcove technology. This migration online saw these increases in engagement: INSTAGRAM TWITTER FACEBOOK WEB 84,015 video views

Now in its 19th year, the iconic Tribeca Film Festival celebrates artistic expression as it brings stories to life in film, TV, virtual reality, gaming, music and online work. From established artists to first-time creators, the Festival honors the spirit of independent filmmaking as it shows the true power of cinema to connect with an audience. With premieres, exhibitions, talks and live performances, this yearly influential event draws tens of thousands to New York City and remains a source of inspiration for the global filmmaking community.

A LEGACY OF BEING RESILIENT

For almost two decades, the Tribeca Film Festival has brought people from across the globe to one location for a communal celebration of the arts and innovation. But the COVID-19 crisis brought all public gatherings to a halt, presenting an unprecedented challenge for the Festival. However, the organization has its roots in dealing with adversity, since it was created in response to the 9/11 attacks in New York City. With the Tribeca region, in particular, suffering a downturn, the festival was designed to bring people and businesses back to the area. So this current issue centered around public gatherings was a new problem—but one that could be solved.

Our longstanding relationship with Brightcove allowed us to be ahead of the curve. When the physical Festival was no longer possible, we were able to seamlessly lean on their video services even more. Marc Hayes Director Web Production, Tribeca Film Festival

A FIRST FOR THE FESTIVAL

Along with the audience being unable to attend the event, the Festival jury was also prevented from getting together. But a solution was found and Brightcove® was a big part of that success. For the very first time, jurors engaged with the films solely through the Festival’s vast library, powered by Brightcove Gallery. So instead of facing any limits with getting jurors to New York City and into screening rooms, this made judging possible while creating possibilities with flexible scheduling and deliberating. What’s more, this digital-only initiative let the Festival look at judging in a new light, considering the future options of inviting jurors who aren’t typically able to travel to New York City for the event.

VIDEO TAKES CENTER STAGE

While video always played a key but supplemental role in the Tribeca Film Festival, it was now taking a primary role. For example, the public was able to watch footage of the jurors during their deliberations and voting, offering a first-time peek behind the curtain that added new context to the films and the entire process. Another initiative, Tribeca Talks: At Home, offered posted-screening discussions by film creators as they explained their work and the inspiration behind it. And the festival launched “A Short a Day,” streaming handpicked shorts from alumni filmmakers to provide an entertaining diversion to all those stuck at home during the crisis.

Even though there’s no substitute for a live in-person experience, the Tribeca Film Festival didn’t skip a beat when it came to engaging with their audience in new ways. A new problem gave rise to new solutions, and Brightcove was there with the expertise and reliability to ensure the best video experiences possible.