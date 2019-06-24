HOOQ Streams Live and On-Demand Video Content on Brightcove Video Platform

Singapore - June 24, 2019 - Brightcove (NASDAQ: BCOV), the leading provider of cloud services for video, today announced that HOOQ, Asia’s leading OTT service, has selected the Brightcove Video Platform as the underlying streaming solution to power its live and video-on-demand service to subscribers across Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, and India, serving a market size of over one billion consumers.

Launched in 2015 in partnership with Sony Pictures, Warners Bros, and Singtel, HOOQ is a premium subscription-based OTT video service. Since its launch, the company has added over 20 channels to its offering in partnership with some of the biggest brands in the industry, such as Discovery Channel, TLC, Hits, as well as local and regional channels.

The underlying streaming technology of the HOOQ platform is powered by Brightcove video platform technology, allowing the company to seamlessly stream live and on-demand content at scale, on any device, and monetise content using a combination of payment tiers including: ad-supported, subscription and transactional-video on demand, as well as a freemium layer with over 20 free-to-air (FTA) channels. HOOQ also serves ads on its live streamed content with server-side ad insertion technology powered by Brightcove SSAI. With SSAI technology, HOOQ seamlessly integrates ads into the video stream, delivering a premium viewing experience without buffering or disruptions.

“HOOQ serves multiple countries with large population sizes, so our streaming technology must be uncompromisingly robust, reliable, highly scalable, and easy to integrate into our proprietary architecture,” said Michael Fleishman, Chief Technology Officer of HOOQ. “Brightcove met all of our criteria and provided us the flexibility to quickly roll out new service features, including the ability to seamlessly stitch ads into our live streams. Brightcove’s in-region presence, deep understanding of the media industry in Southeast Asia, and the ability to tap into support resources was also a key factor in our decision to partner with them.”

“HOOQ is a regional powerhouse vying to capture a sizeable portion of the Asian consumer market,” said Sara Larsen, Chief Marketing Officer, Brightcove. “We are proud to power HOOQ’s service and support the company’s mission to tell one million stories to one billion people. We have worked diligently with HOOQ to deliver a platform that satisfies the demands of consumers who want access to content on any device, at any time, with an exceptional viewer experience.”

HOOQ delivers over 10,000 hours of Hollywood blockbusters and television series as well as popular local movies and programs, plus over 50 live channels to customers.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) is the leading global provider of powerful cloud solutions for managing, delivering, and monetising video experiences on every screen. A pioneering force in the world of online video since the company’s founding in 2004, Brightcove’s award-winning technology, unparalleled services, extensive partner ecosystem, and proven global scale have helped thousands of companies in over 70 countries achieve better business results with video. To learn more, visit www.brightcove.com.

About HOOQ

HOOQ is the leading video-on-demand service for emerging markets in Asia, delivering over 12,000 hours of local, regional and Hollywood films, shows and live TV to its users anytime, anywhere and on any device. Started as a joint venture in January 2015 by Singtel, Sony Pictures Television and Warner Bros, HOOQ has built an entertainment destination deeply rooted in its understanding of consumers’ needs and habits. HOOQ currently operates in the Philippines, Thailand, India, Indonesia and Singapore, with a combined population footprint of over 1.7 billion people. For more information, visit www.hooq.tv.

Media Contact

Meredith Duhaime

Brightcove, PR Manager

mduhaime@brightcove.com | +1 603 785 8518

Twitter: @MeredithDuhaime

Radha K Raman

Brightcove, Marketing Director,

Asia pressdesk.asia@brightcove.com | +65 3163 5539

Twitter: @thisisradha

Kavi Saglani

HOOQ, Regional Head of PR & Communications

kavi@HOOQ.tv