Brightcove Unveils First HTML5 Video Advertising Solution with FreeWheel

Allows Publishers to Monetize Web Video for the iPad and Other HTML5-Compatible Devices

NEW YORK, May 12, 2010 – Today at Streaming Media East, Brightcove, the leading online video platform, announced plans to go live by early June with an HTML5 video advertising solution for media companies by leveraging and advancing its partnership with FreeWheel. The new solution will build on Brightcove’s native support for HTML5 video experiences and provide turnkey integration with video monetization technology company FreeWheel’s innovative Monetization Rights Management® (MRM) product, enabling media customers to successfully deliver advertising-supported video distributed through HTML5-compatible devices, including the Apple iPad, iPhone® and iPod® Touch.

“FreeWheel is a leading advertising technology partner and we share many of the same customers, including some of the largest news and entertainment media brands in the world,” said Brightcove chairman and chief executive officer, Jeremy Allaire. “While we have seen tremendous interest from our customers in rolling out HTML5 video experiences, the ability to effectively monetize the content has been a hurdle for early adopters. Together with FreeWheel, we are committed to helping these customers extend their ad-supported strategies to every screen and capitalize on the fast-growing audiences using HTML5 devices.”

Brightcove and FreeWheel’s HTML5 video advertising solution will leverage the capabilities in the Brightcove Experience for HTML5 solution, including intelligent device detection, playlist rendering and playback of H.264 encoded video content, while also enabling customers to automatically push HTML5-compatible, contextual advertising content into their video stream via FreeWheel’s flagship product, MRM. As a result, joint Brightcove and FreeWheel customers will be able to expand the reach of their advertising-supported video initiatives to popular HTML5-compatible consumer devices.

“Successful media companies understand that effective advertising strategies require monetization across multiple platforms, utilizing multiple formats,” said Doug Knopper, co-founder and co-CEO of FreeWheel. “It’s clear that HTML5 will become a pervasive standard for Web video and we are excited to partner with companies like Brightcove to bring this advertising solution to our clients.”

Brightcove and FreeWheel expect to roll out the HTML5 video advertising solution to joint customers worldwide at the beginning of June.

For more information on Brightcove’s latest innovations in online video monetization, visit http://blog.brightcove.com/en/2010/05/solving-online-video-monetization-puzzle.

About Brightcove

Brightcove is a cloud-based online video platform. Media companies, businesses and organizations worldwide use Brightcove to publish and distribute video on the Web. Founded in 2004, Brightcove has offices across North America, Europe and Asia and customers in 42 countries. For more information, visit http://www.brightcove.com.

About FreeWheel

FreeWheel offers the most formidable system for digital video ad management and monetization. Built from the ground up by a handful of former DoubleClick executives, FreeWheel’s solution-set has already armed companies like Turner Broadcasting System, Warner Brothers, CBS, VEVO, Discovery Communications, and others with the tools and services necessary to make more money from their video content. For more information, please visit: http://www.freewheel.tv/. Follow the company on Twitter @FreeWheeldotTV.

* iPhone and iPod are trademarks of Apple, Inc.

