Michael Hill Launches Shoppable Video in Australia with Brightcove Video Cloud

SYDNEY, January 28, 2014 - Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), a leading global provider of cloud services for video, today announced that leading Australian and New Zealand retailer, Michael Hill, has launched a premium shoppable video initiative powered by the Brightcove Video Cloud online video platform. The new initiative enables consumers to buy products directly from within the video by selecting the product as it is shown on screen.

"The ability to reach new audiences and engage in new ways with customers is imperative to the success of any retailer," said James Johnson, Group Digital Manager of Michael Hill. "With our new shoppable video campaign, we now have the ability to tie video to key online retail metrics and understand the impact of video on conversion rates and other key indicators. And thanks to Brightcove Video Cloud, we are able to provide high quality video experiences to consumers across a range of devices and screens."

Michael Hill operates a luxury retail jewellery chain of hundreds of stores across Australia, New Zealand, Canada and the United States. The retailer partnered with e-commerce consultancy, Amblique, to create a shoppable video campaign built on the Video Cloud platform and designed to generate awareness, increase engagement and drive sales. With Video Cloud, Michael Hill is able to ensure customers can easily shop on their PC, tablet or smartphone without sacrificing the quality of the video experience.

"Michael Hill is synonymous with quality, and the retailer has always been known for its innovative approach to marketing and e-commerce in Australia and New Zealand," said Mark Blair, Vice President, Australia & New Zealand at Brightcove. "We are thrilled to support the launch of the company's new shoppable video experiences and partner with an organisation that truly understands the power of video to drive engagement, time on site, and sales."

You can view the Michael Hill video, powered by Brightcove Video Cloud, here.

