Introducing the Brightcove 5 Online Video Platform

Includes YouTube Synchronization, Apple HTTP Streaming, Advanced Analytics for HTML5, and Wide-Ranging Productivity Enhancements; Company Expands Customer Base to More Than 2,300 Media Publishers in 50 Countries

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., November 2, 2010 – Brightcove today announced Brightcove 5, a major new release of the industry-leading online video platform, with enhancements that empower customers to expand audience reach, maximize the return on their online video investments, and accelerate productivity. New features in Brightcove 5 include distribution and synchronization with YouTube, Apple HTTP streaming for the mobile Web and apps, new advanced analytics for Adobe® Flash® and HTML5 video, and wide-ranging features to enhance productivity.

“Consumers today are surrounded by an increasingly fragmented landscape of devices and destinations, which present publishers with exciting new opportunities, as well as challenges,” said Jeremy Allaire, Brightcove chairman and chief executive officer. “Brightcove 5 helps remove the complexity of online video publishing and distribution across multiple devices and touch points, accelerating productivity and unlocking additional value.”

Brightcove 5 builds on the success of the most widely adopted online video platform in the market with a host of new features and enhancements available to more than 2,300 customers in 50 countries.

Reach more people in more places – Brightcove 5 introduces new features to help organizations of every size expand their audiences and control their content for maximum reach.

YouTube Sync : Distribution and synchronization with YouTube enables customers to rapidly expand their online audience by automatically pushing video content and descriptive metadata simultaneously to their websites and to YouTube, all in a single click. Additionally, any updates made to those designated videos in the Brightcove system are then automatically updated and synced in YouTube.

: Distribution and synchronization with YouTube enables customers to rapidly expand their online audience by automatically pushing video content and descriptive metadata simultaneously to their websites and to YouTube, all in a single click. Additionally, any updates made to those designated videos in the Brightcove system are then automatically updated and synced in YouTube. Apple HTTP Streaming : Integrated Apple HTTP streaming support enables powerful multi-bitrate video delivery for Apple iOS devices, including high quality long-form video experiences viewable over 3G or Wi-Fi connections.

: Integrated Apple HTTP streaming support enables powerful multi-bitrate video delivery for Apple iOS devices, including high quality long-form video experiences viewable over 3G or Wi-Fi connections. Enhanced Mobile SDK: Enhanced versions of Brightcove App SDKs for iOS and Android provide everything organizations need to successfully deliver mobile apps that include video playback, playlist navigation, long-form content viewing, email and Twitter sharing and outstanding full-screen tablet experiences. Brightcove 5 also introduces a functionally complete Apple iPad reference app as an advanced starting point for creating immersive iPad video viewing experiences.

Drive more value from your online video investments – Brightcove 5 includes advanced features and new product offerings for media companies and marketers to create more business value through greater customer insight and support for new online video use cases.

Expanded Analytics : Brightcove 5 introduces more than a dozen powerful new reports, including player level metrics, top referring search terms, top domains where content is embedded, global viewer attention span, city level geographic reports, and detailed information on end user browser, operating system, and software capabilities. These state of the art capabilities make it even easier for Brightcove customers to track progress and adapt their content and distribution strategies to achieve greater success.

: Brightcove 5 introduces more than a dozen powerful new reports, including player level metrics, top referring search terms, top domains where content is embedded, global viewer attention span, city level geographic reports, and detailed information on end user browser, operating system, and software capabilities. These state of the art capabilities make it even easier for Brightcove customers to track progress and adapt their content and distribution strategies to achieve greater success. Advanced Analytics for HTML5 : Developed in partnership with TubeMogul, Brightcove 5 introduces new advanced analytics for HTML5 video experiences that make it possible to aggregate analytics for both HTML5 and Flash video experiences across browsers and mobile devices. These new uniform analytics eliminate one of the most painful compromises associated with deployment of HTML5 video, delivering comprehensive insight into online video performance for the first time.

: Developed in partnership with TubeMogul, Brightcove 5 introduces new advanced analytics for HTML5 video experiences that make it possible to aggregate analytics for both HTML5 and Flash video experiences across browsers and mobile devices. These new uniform analytics eliminate one of the most painful compromises associated with deployment of HTML5 video, delivering comprehensive insight into online video performance for the first time. Live HD and DVR: Integrated multi-bitrate HD live streaming support based on Akamai HD technology offers fast startup time, smooth playback, and high resolution HD viewing for major live events. Additionally, new live DVR player controls enable viewers to rewind during live events and jump back to the live stream in a seamless fashion. Combined with complete advertising support and compatibility with professional grade streaming solutions, Brightcove customers now enjoy scalable, high quality live streaming suitable for even the most demanding online events.

Accelerate user productivity – Brightcove 5 introduces new features that enable organizations to create and deliver high quality, branded video experiences to any screen or device, all within the same workflow. New capabilities include:

Cross Platform Smart Players : Brightcove Smart Players enable customers to create and customize video players once using a single design tool and a variety of player templates and use a single standard embed code to deliver both Flash and HTML5 video experiences. The Smart Player detects the capabilities of the viewing device and automatically renders a styled, branded video player that functions properly in the environment. This ability to apply styling and customization across platforms is unique in the industry.

: Brightcove Smart Players enable customers to create and customize video players once using a single design tool and a variety of player templates and use a single standard embed code to deliver both Flash and HTML5 video experiences. The Smart Player detects the capabilities of the viewing device and automatically renders a styled, branded video player that functions properly in the environment. This ability to apply styling and customization across platforms is unique in the industry. Video Upload Acceleration : Out-of-the-box upload acceleration tools help Brightcove Pro and Enterprise customers bring content to market up to 20 times faster, regardless of file size, through integration with file transfer acceleration technology from Aspera™. This technology is accessible through a convenient browser plug-in or through dedicated desktop or server-based software from Aspera.

: Out-of-the-box upload acceleration tools help Brightcove Pro and Enterprise customers bring content to market up to 20 times faster, regardless of file size, through integration with file transfer acceleration technology from Aspera™. This technology is accessible through a convenient browser plug-in or through dedicated desktop or server-based software from Aspera. Mobile Video Upload App for iPhone: Field reporters and other remote users can utilize a convenient iPhone app to shoot, edit, and securely upload video content to their Brightcove account from anywhere.

Together, Brightcove 5 provides the most powerful and comprehensive solution for online video publishing, distribution and monetization across desktops and devices.

Pricing and Availability

The Brightcove 5 platform is offered in three different editions – Express, Pro and Enterprise – to meet the needs of any size organization or online video project. For existing customers, Brightcove 5 is available as a free upgrade. Many capabilities of Brightcove 5 are now commercially available. All remaining capabilities in Brightcove 5 are expected to become commercially available by mid-January, 2011. Product capabilities vary by edition.

About Brightcove

Brightcove is a cloud-based online video platform. Media companies, businesses and organizations worldwide use Brightcove to publish and distribute video on the Web. Founded in 2004, Brightcove has offices across North America, Europe and Asia and customers in 50 countries. For more information, visit http://www.brightcove.com.

