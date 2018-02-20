Fast Company Names Brightcove One of the 2018 Top 10 Most Innovative Companies in Video

BOSTON & NEW YORK, February 20, 2018 – Brightcove (NASDAQ: BCOV), the leading provider of cloud services for video, announced today that it has been recognized by Fast Company as one of the Top 10 Most Innovative Companies in Video for 2018. Fast Company selected Brightcove, which also made the publication’s list in 2011, and highlighted Brightcove’s new live video platform, which enables publishers to deliver and monetize broadcast-like experiences for live events and 24/7 channels.

In 2017, Brightcove Live was used by Seven West Media to stream the Australian Open, by Foxtel to stream the Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor fight, and by Le Figaro to stream the French elections.

Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies (MIC) issue recognizes pioneering companies across 36 categories, from video to artificial intelligence to wellness. More than three dozen Fast Company editors, reporters, and contributors surveyed thousands of companies—many of which were identified by a new MIC submission process—to create these lists.

Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company’s signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides both a snapshot and a road map for the future of innovation across the most dynamic sectors of the economy. “This year’s MIC list is an inspiring and insightful window into how many companies have embraced innovation and are working to make meaningful change,” Fast Company deputy editor David Lidsky, who oversaw the issue with senior editor Amy Farley, said.

“We are honored to be recognized by Fast Company,” said Andrew Feinberg, CEO, Brightcove. “This is a remarkable list of innovators with whom to be included and it is a testament to our heritage of market-leading product development in the video space. Live streaming is a tremendous opportunity for all publishers, but consumer expectations of the experience are high. We created Brightcove Live to simplify live streaming for our customers, while also delivering a television-like experience that today’s consumer expects.”

Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies issue (March-April 2018) is now available online at www.fastcompany.com/MIC, as well as in app form via iTunes and on newsstands beginning February 27.

