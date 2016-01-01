← All Press Releases
Brightcove Announces Newly Added Speakers and Sponsors for Brightcove PLAY Global Customer Conference
Bank of America, comScore, Facebook, VEVO and Others Join Fast-Growing List of Speakers; Akamai President David Kenny to Deliver Keynote
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 14, 2011 - Brightcove, the leading online video platform, today announced the lineup of newly added speakers and sponsors for Brightcove PLAY 2011, the company’s first annual global customer conference, set for May 23 – 25 at the Seaport Hotel and World Trade Center in Boston.
Adding to an already strong list of speakers, Brightcove customers and partners Bank of America, Facebook, A&E Television Network, VEVO, OgilvyInteractive, Gannett, Adjust Your Set, Cantina Consulting, 5min Media, Rogers Digital Media, Rainbow Media, POLITICO, comScore, Lightmaker, Isobar North America, Legion Enterprises, The Humane Society of the United States, O2 Ireland, Filemobile, YuMe, IDC, TripTV, FreeWheel, WIRED.com and VScreen, Inc. have all signed on to speak at the event. The company also unveiled the next wave of flagship sponsors, which include leading technology and solution partners, KnowledgeVision, Twin Technologies, Telestream, Fig Leaf Software and Brainshark.
The company also announced that David Kenny, president of Akamai, will be delivering a keynote address at the event. Kenny will share his thoughts and vision about where media and content are headed, as well as the next wave of innovations that will help organizations of all kinds achieve success and drive value for their content initiatives.
“I am thrilled to see leading brands and media companies from around the world signing up to speak and participate at Brightcove PLAY,” said Jeremy Allaire, Brightcove chairman and chief executive officer. “The addition of David Kenny to the agenda is also exciting, as he has helped many of the biggest brands in the world achieve success with their interactive marketing initiatives over the course of his long career and is now the driving force behind the tremendous growth and innovation at Akamai.”
As President of Akamai, David Kenny is responsible for leading the company’s business operations, including its product groups; global sales, services, and marketing; engineering; and networks and operations. Prior to Akamai, he was Managing Partner of VivaKi and a member of the Management Board of Publicis Groupe SA, the global marketing services holding company and parent company of VivaKi. He also served as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer for 11 years at Digitas, Inc. and led the digital agency through a decade of evolution and growth to an industry-leading position in digital and direct marketing services. Kenny was also recently appointed to the Yahoo! Board of Directors.
Brightcove PLAY 2011 will convene hundreds of media companies, marketers, and developers from around the world for three action-packed days of hands-on learning, in-depth strategy sessions, next-generation product demos, all-star keynotes, and networking. The event will feature six keynote presentations and more than 30 expert-lead breakout sessions for business decision makers and strategists, day-to-day users and non-technical programmers, advertising operations professionals and application developers.
Confirmed speakers include:
- Josh Miller, Co-Founder at 3Play Media
- Richard Bloom, Senior Vice President of Business Development at 5min Media
- Nathan Potter, Vice President, Digital Technology at A&E Television Networks
- Chris Gorell Barnes, CEO of Adjust Your Set
- Scott Smith, Senior Product Manager at Adobe / Omniture
- David Czarnecki, Lead Engineer at Agora Games
- David Kenny, President of Akamai
- Gregg Moss, Senior Vice President, Video and Broadcast at Bank of America
- Glenn Barnett, Consultant at Cantina Consulting
- Vicki Bird, Online Media Manager at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
- Andres Palmiter, Online Video Sales Specialist, comScore
- Matt Heiman, Founder of Diagonal View
- Davyeon Ross, President and CEO at Digital Sports Ventures
- Tom Wentworth, Vice President of Web Solutions at Ektron
- Andy Mitchell, Strategic Partner Manager at Facebook
- Steve Hulford, Founder of Filemobile
- Max Goodberg, Director, Technical Services at FreeWheel
- Kate Walters, Director of Video at Gannett Digital
- Perry Hewitt, Director, Digital Communications and Communications Services at Harvard University
- Michael Dunn, CTO of Hearst Interactive Media
- Melissa Webster, Program Vice President, Content & Digital Media Technologies at IDC
- Eric Karofsky, Vice President, Strategy & Insights at Isobar North America
- Michael Kolowich, CEO of KnowledgeVision
- Luke Davies, President of LeanIn
- Rebecca Paoletti, Chief Product Officer at Legion Enterprises
- Ben Philyaw, President of Lightmaker
- Paul Sullivan, Senior Vice President of Product Development at Major League Gaming
- Charley Shoemaker, Director of Product Management at Nielsen Company
- Tanya Townsend, Music and Digital Media Specialist at O2 Ireland
- Robert Davis, Partner, Interactive Marketing Director & Leader, Interactive Video Practice at OgilvyInteractive
- David Boyll, Director, Digital Media Technology at Oracle
- Matthew Sobocinski, Chief Video Producer at POLITICO
- Dave Evans, Senior Vice President of Broadband at Rainbow Media
- Christine Gullage, Platform Manager, Video at Rogers Digital Media
- John Sasso, Senior Director, Online Sales Strategy and Operations at Sony Music Entertainment
- Barbara DeHart, Vice President of Marketing at Telestream
- Frank Loftus, Senior Video Producer, The Humane Society of the United States
- Jason Burke, VP of Product at Tremor Media
- Kulin Strimbu, President and CEO of TripTV
- David Burch, Communications Director at TubeMogul
- Jeff Jackson, Senior Technology Advisor for Digital Media, U.S. Department of State
- Alfred Ruth, Co-founder and Vice President of Products at Videoplaza
- Simon Kellman, Manager, Syndication Operations at VEVO
- Stephen Schweickart, Co-Founder & CEO, VScreen, Inc.
- Michael Mertens, Associate Director, Product at WIRED.com
- Shannon Perkins, Editor of Interactive News Technologies at WIRED.com
- Ravi Kodali, Director of Product Management for Mobile & IPTV at YuMe
Confirmed sponsors for Brightcove PLAY 2011 include:
- Akamai
- KnowledgeVision
- TubeMogul
- Tremor Media
- LeanIn
- Ektron
- Twin Technologies
- Roundarch
- Filemobile
- 3Play Media
- Telestream
- Fig Leaf Software
- Brainshark
Registration
Registration for the Brightcove PLAY 2011 global customer conference is now open at http://www.brightcove.com/play2011. The discounted early bird registration rate has been extended thru April 1, 2011 and provides a $500 savings off of the full conference fee.
Additional Sponsor & Exhibit Opportunities
Brightcove PLAY 2011 conference attendees will include a broad cross-section of Brightcove’s more than 2,700 customers and nearly 25,000 users representing nearly every sector of industry and society, from Fortune 100 companies and brand marketers to government agencies and non-profit association to major news and entertainment businesses to small and medium businesses.
Brightcove PLAY 2011 offers wide-ranging opportunities to engage this influential audience, including event sponsorship and turnkey exhibitor packages. If you are interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at Brightcove PLAY 2011 or need any additional information about the opportunities available, please contact play@brightcove.com.
Community
For regular updates on speakers, sessions topics, and to connect to the Brightcove PLAY community, follow Brightcove PLAY on Twitter and become a fan on Facebook.
