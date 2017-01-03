Brightcove and Evergent Partner to Power Subscription OTT Services for Leading Global Media Organizations

BOSTON, January 3, 2017 - Brightcove, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), a leading provider of cloud services for video, and Evergent Technologies announced a global partnership to accelerate the delivery and monetization of OTT and IPTV video services for broadcasters, operators and telcos looking to tap into the growing direct-to-consumer market opportunity for premium content.



The collaboration brings together Brightcove’s industry-leading video platform solutions and deep OTT experience with Evergent’s proven cloud-based service management solutions. Brightcove’s cloud video services and Evergent’s carrier-grade Cloud Business Management suite are used by media organizations around the world with recent success in supporting massive OTT viewership for broadcast customers in Europe and Asia.

“We are excited to add Evergent to Brightcove’s ecosystem,” said Anil Jain, EVP and GM of Brightcove’s Media Business. “Our collaboration with Evergent will extend both companies’ ability to provide sophisticated solutions to leading media companies looking to deliver global, direct-to-consumer subscription offerings.”

“OTT is rapidly becoming a strategic imperative for mobile carriers, broadband providers, cable operators, broadcasters, and content owners,” says Vijay Sajja, Evergent CEO. “Companies around the world are looking to Brightcove and Evergent for an enterprise-class, end-to-end solution to support them as they launch new OTT services.”

Brightcove and Evergent have announced their partnership with initial customers in the APAC region.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) is the leading global provider of powerful cloud solutions for delivering and monetizing video across connected devices. The company offers a full suite of products and services that reduce the cost and complexity associated with publishing, distributing, measuring and monetizing video across devices. Brightcove has thousands of customers in over 70 countries that rely on the company’s cloud solutions to successfully publish high-quality video experiences to audiences everywhere. To learn more, visit www.brightcove.com.

About Evergent

Evergent is the leading provider of cloud-based subscriber and partner management solutions that enable success for cloud video service providers. Evergent’s carrier grade cloud-based software enables video service providers to generate more revenue, delight customers and partners and run their back-office efficiently. Evergent’s customers include leading carriers such as SingTel and T-Mobile, and leading media companies such as FOX Latin America and Sony Entertainment Television. Evergent is headquartered in Menlo Park, California, and has offices in Denver, Colorado, Hyderabad, India, and Mexico City, Mexico. For more information, visit http://evergent.com.

