Videos That Convert: A 3-Part Video Series

Video is an incredibly effective sales tool – if you know how to use it. And that’s just what this 3-part video series is all about. Whether you’re just beginning to build your marketing strategy around video or you’re looking to make the leap from “knowledgeable” to “expert,” you’ll find ideas and tips you can use right away. We’ll cover what you need to know at every stage of the process, including:

- How to create videos that connect with your audience and get results

- How to tailor your video to specific stages of the buyer’s journey

- How to distribute your video for maximum impact

- How to use the data generated by video to gain the biggest ROI and fine tune your strategy





Here’s a breakdown of our three information-packed sessions:

Session 1: What Makes A Video Work? Thursday, July 8 at 10:00 AM and 2:00 PM EDT

Session 2: Put Them Where They Work Thursday, July 15 at 10:00 AM and 2:00 PM EDT

Session 3: How Did it Work? Thursday, July 22 at 10:00 AM and 2:00 PM EDT