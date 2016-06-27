Effectively onboarding and aligning talented and enthusiastic employees is a major factor in increasing the overall success of an organization. Now, HR, Training, and Corporate Communications groups are finding that video is the key to creating high-performing teams.
Live event streaming and on-demand videos are quickly becoming go-to resources for Corporate Communication and HR teams. Organizations like Smithfield Foods, SAS, Restoration Hardware, and Dell EMC live stream important internal meetings like CEO addresses, earnings calls, and executive town halls to keep employees informed and to put a personal face on company messages.
Training teams have also fallen hard for video. With video, every single employee, no matter where they’re located, receives a consistent message and training experience. And they can learn on their own schedule—truly on-demand training. Companies such as Samsung Electronics have built video hubs that engage their global workforce around everything from administrative information to new skill development.
54% of employees now expect to see video inside the organization4
75% of employees are more likely to watch a business video than read a written document5
70% of companies have already introduced video-based online training within their organizations6
Dunkin 브랜드는 내부 비디오 제작팀을 통해 콘텐츠를 제작하고 이를 통해 사내 직원 및 가맹점과 효율적인 커뮤니케이션을 하고 있습니다.