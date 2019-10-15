Watch4 Leverages Brightcove Technology to Expand Audience Reach and Improve Overall Viewer Experience

BOSTON & LONDON, October 15, 2019 - Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), the leading provider of cloud services for video, today announced that Watch4, a free video on demand portal, is leveraging Brightcove to expand its reach while delivering a seamless viewing experience to audiences. Providing European shows to German markets, Watch4 has a robust library of movies, television series, reality TV, crime stories, and live sports.

The Brightcove video platform underpins the live and on-demand video experience as well as serving video advertisements with server-side ad insertion technology (SSAI) for a broadcast-like seamless ad experience.

Watch4 has seen rapid growth since it was founded in 2017 with over 10 million views per month on its ad-supported platform. Providing a TV-like experience across devices and platforms, Watch4 enables audiences to watch for free or opt in for the paid channel on Amazon Prime and is available to watch via web, mobile, Chromecast, Apple TV, Swisscom TV Box, and Sky Ticket.

“Online viewing is a growing market for mainstream and niche content across Europe, and we are the platform that allows viewers to watch their desired programs from one service,” said Philipp Rotermund, CEO & Founder of Video Solutions AG, operator of Watch4. “Working with Brightcove has enabled us to focus on the content portion of our strategy, while they handle the technology behind the scenes. The Brightcove platform and customer support is unmatched in its scalability and reliability. We are excited to continue to explore growth opportunities with Brightcove to help our viewers easily access the best video content available in this region.”

“The online video market is exploding and Watch4 is in a strong position to take advantage of this trend,” said Justin Barrett, Vice President, EMEA. “With an already impressive monthly viewership, Watch4 is cultivating an experience that compels viewers to return. Their deep knowledge of their audience, the content that resonates best, and the devices and platforms that viewers use enables Watch4 to be strategic in tackling new projects and expansions. We are thrilled to partner with Watch4, working side by side with them to make this service successful.”

About Watch4

Watch4 is a Free Video on Demand Portal (FREE VOD). Movies, television series, crime stories, Reality TV, Watch4 has something for all. All Watch4 asks from their subscribers is that they watch a few well-placed advertisements, Watch4 will do the rest and entertain for free. Watch4 - Television for free never looked so good.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) is the leading global provider of powerful cloud solutions for managing, delivering, and monetizing video experiences on every screen. A pioneering force in the world of online video since the company’s founding in 2004, Brightcove’s award-winning technology, unparalleled services, extensive partner ecosystem, and proven global scale have helped thousands of companies in over 70 countries achieve better business results with video. To learn more, visit www.brightcove.com.