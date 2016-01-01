Virgin Media Selects Brightcove Platform for Online Video

UK’s leading entertainment and communications company expands video programming on Virginmedia.com

LONDON, February 25, 2010—Brightcove Inc., the leading online video platform, today announced an agreement with Virgin Media, the UK’s leading entertainment and communications company, to support short-form video content across Virginmedia.com. Virgin Media offers a range of online news, sports, music and entertainment content and will use the Brightcove platform to publish and distribute high quality, advertising-supported video across its website.

“We’re putting Virginmedia.com at the heart of our entertainment line-up with the recent launch of our music video on demand service and our new gaming site,” said Alex Green, executive director of TV and Online at Virgin Media. “Brightcove will help us deliver a fantastic video experience for all of our visitors as we bring more and more content online.”

Virginmedia.com is one of the UK’s most popular websites with around 11 million visitors a month. With Brightcove, Virgin Media has a single, integrated solution to meet its online video publishing and distribution needs. The Brightcove platform also enables visitors to the Virgin Media website to engage and interact with video content through advanced social sharing, ratings and other community-building features.

The first Virgin Media brand to roll out the Brightcove platform is Virgin Media Television’s LIVING, which recently launched Liv, the UK’s first online TV channel to deliver free, exclusive, and original short-form video content. Brightcove has also enabled LIVING to deliver its lifestyle-focused video content to a host of third party websites and social networks.

“Virgin Media has a strong reputation for delivering a truly integrated entertainment and communications experience for its millions of customers throughout the UK,” said Jeremy Allaire, Brightcove chairman and chief executive officer. “We are proud that Virgin Media has chosen the Brightcove platform to support its ongoing efforts to provide viewers with unprecedented access to its vast library of high quality online video.”

