Thailand Sports Media Giant Siam Sport Engages Brightcove to Scale Video On Demand for Next Phase of Online Growth

SINGAPORE, 9 November 2015 - Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), the leading global provider of cloud services for video, today announced that Siam Sport, Thailand’s largest publisher of sports and entertainment news, has selected Brightcove to deliver its video on-demand service for its three online properties, Siam Sport, Siam Dara and FHM. Leveraging Brightcove Video Cloud, Siam Sport will be able to rapidly publish rich video content across its media properties that reach 6,000,000 total unique users per month on the web and mobile.

With Brightcove’s next-generation online video platform, Video Cloud, Siam Sport has access to a single, integrated solution to manage every aspect of its online video content. Video Cloud significantly streamlines and simplifies video workflow and automatically adapts content during playback to the individual user’s device and browser requirements. The integration of a responsive HTML5 player framework also provides a consistent experience across devices, operating systems, and browsers.

“Siam Sport has a rich heritage in print media, and we are now creating an exceptional video experience for our readers through our online presence. Today, viewers spend a considerable amount of time watching videos online and this is only expected to skyrocket in the coming years. We knew that if we wanted to meet our business objective to double our revenue within five years, we needed to make video a core component of our online offering.” commented Vaksorn Lohtong, Managing Director of Siam Sport Digital Media.

“Our existing offering simply did not provide the usability and functionality we needed to take us to the next level of growth. As a leader in the field, Brightcove was a natural choice for us. We are confident that Brightcove will allow us to deliver a seamless video experience to our diverse customer base and enable us to monetise video content across multiple devices. Brightcove will also play a pivotal role as we scale video for our online presence to reach our long term business objectives.” Lohtong added.

Mark Blair, Vice President of Asia Pacific at Brightcove said, “We are incredibly excited to be working with Siam Sport as they endeavor to drive their next phase of digital growth with video. All over the world, video is bringing sports fans closer to all of the action online. Be it live or on-demand, video is an immense opportunity for sports publishers to engage with fans whose consumption habits have evolved beyond the linear experience. With Brightcove, Siam Sport can rely on a world-class platform to deliver a premium viewing experience to audiences who want Thai sports coverage, anytime, anywhere, on any device.”

About Siam Sport

Siam Sport Syndicate Public Company Limited is a Thailand-based company engaged in producing and selling of sport and entertainment media. The company provides various types of media and related activities, including daily newspapers, sport and entertainment magazines, radio and television programs, event organisation, sport academy and sport Websites. Its daily newspapers include Siam Keela, Star Soccer, Siam Boxing, Sport Pool and Sport Man. Its magazines include Star Soccer Weekly, World Boxing Weekly, Siam Bunterng, FHM, Cawaii, Car, Stuff and Entertain Bi-weekly. It also produces sport programs for Thai television channels and organises sport, as well as other entertainment events. Its subsidiaries consist of Siam Sport Digital Media Company Limited, Siam Sport Books Company Limited, Siam Sport Media Management Company Limited, Cournot & Nash Company Limited and Inspire Entertainment Company Limited.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) is a leading global provider of powerful cloud solutions for delivering and monetising video across connected devices. The company offers a full suite of products and services that reduce the cost and complexity associated with publishing, distributing, measuring and monetising video across devices. Brightcove has more than 5,000 customers in over 70 countries that rely on the company’s cloud solutions to successfully publish high-quality video experiences to audiences everywhere. To learn more, visit www.brightcove.com.

Press Contact - Asia-Pacific

James Hutchinson

SlingStone for Brightcove

+61 404 786 423

brightcove@slingstone.com

#

This press release may include forward-looking statements regarding anticipated objectives, growth and/or expected product and service developments or enhancements. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of the following words (among others): "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "plan," "should" or "anticipates," or comparable words and their negatives. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees but are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations contained in these statements. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, see "Risk Factors" in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent annual report on Form 10-K. Brightcove assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release in the event of changing circumstances or otherwise, and such statements are current only as of the date they are made.