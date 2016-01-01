Sundance Institute Teams with Brightcove to Power New Live Streaming and On-Demand Video Initiatives for the 2011 Sundance Film Festival

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., January 19, 2011 - Brightcove, the leading online video platform, today announced that Sundance Institute is leveraging the Brightcove platform to support its new live and on-demand video initiatives for the 2011 Sundance Film Festival, which runs from January 20 – 30 in Park City, Utah. With Brightcove, Sundance Institute has expanded its online video offerings this year to include live video coverage of major events and screenings at the Festival, as well as a host of new on-demand content featuring interviews with artists and filmmakers, daily video highlights, roundtable discussions and much more. Brightcove has been the official online video provider for the Festival since 2008.

“The mission of Sundance Institute is to discover and foster independent artists and to connect those artists with audiences, and online video continues to play an important role in helping drive awareness and interest in the Festival each year,” said Joseph Beyer, Director, Digital Initiatives at the Institute. “Working with Brightcove has enabled us to continually introduce innovative new video offerings that fans can access throughout the world. We are looking forward to taking advantage of Brightcove’s live streaming capabilities this year as well as expanding the reach of our video content to new platforms and devices.”

Sundance Institute is taking advantage of Brightcove’s range of live streaming capabilities to deliver a high quality live feed for all of the major events at the Sundance Film Festival. With Brightcove, Sundance Institute is able to deliver smooth live video with multi-bitrate streaming to ensure the highest quality user experience possible. Live coverage also gives Sundance Institute’s Web audience even more ways to interact with filmmakers and experience the excitement of the Festival.

The Institute is also able to deliver new high quality, interactive on-demand video experiences that are fully customized and provide fans with a firsthand look at all aspects of the Festival. Brightcove also makes it easy for Sundance Institute to significantly expand the audience reach of its video content through advanced social sharing tools for popular sites like Twitter and Facebook and a wide-range of third party distribution capabilities. Brightcove’s range of mobile video solutions also ensure video content is accessible across all major screens, platforms, browsers and devices, which is crucial in driving interest and awareness in the Festival and its films.

“Sundance Institute continues to be a tremendous collaborator with Brightcove and a great advocate for using video as a key marketing and awareness tool,” said David Mendels, Brightcove president and chief operating officer. “The organization has continued to evolve its online video offerings to take advantage of new innovations in the Brightcove platform and deliver the highest quality user experience possible. The introduction of live streaming video this year will be a treat for film fans around the world.”

