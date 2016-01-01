STV Launches High Definition Catch-up TV Programming with Brightcove Online Video Platform

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., October 8, 2009—Brightcove Inc., the leading online video platform, today announced that leading Scottish broadcaster, STV, has launched a series of new HD-quality, long-form video initiatives for catch-up viewing purposes using the Brightcove platform. “Scotland Revealed” a landmark, three-part documentary series filmed in HD is now available on STV’s online TV on Demand service, STV Player, for 90 days to viewers around the world.

“Scotland Revealed is one of STV's key landmark programmes for 2009, and I'm delighted that viewers across the world can watch this stunning series in all its HD glory on the STV Player,” said Alistair Brown, head of new media at STV. “The world class quality of the STV Player and Brightcove’s online video platform ensures that we can offer an unrivalled viewing experience of this breathtaking, high definition programme, which I hope viewers in Scotland and beyond will enjoy.”

Scotland Revealed is a visually stunning series that offers a spectacular look at the country, including some of its most iconic landmarks, landscapes and cityscapes, to provide viewers with fascinating insight into what has shaped Scotland. STV is employing the full range of capabilities provided by the Brightcove online video platform to support its new video initiatives. Brightcove’s long-form delivery capabilities enable STV to deliver HD-quality, full episodes of the Scotland Revealed series.

“STV was one of our first major broadcast customers in Europe, so it’s been particularly gratifying to witness the evolution and expansion of the organization’s online video initiatives,” said Jeremy Allaire, Brightcove chairman and chief executive officer. “We’re proud that STV has chosen the Brightcove platform to support its groundbreaking Scotland Revealed series and look forward to contributing to the success of its future catch-up TV offerings.”

STV, a long-time Brightcove customer, rolled out its first catch-up TV offerings with the Brightcove platform in July 2008 and more recently through the re-launched STV Player site. The site ensures quick access to important and popular content and showcases programs in the context of STV’s other listings, all while ensuring the best possible viewing experience for the end user. STV also took advantage of Brightcove’s wide range of Media and Player APIs to provide more flexibility around its content workflow.

About Brightcove

Brightcove is an online video platform. Media companies, businesses and organizations worldwide use Brightcove to publish and distribute video on the Web. Founded in 2004, Brightcove is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) business with offices across North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit http://www.brightcove.com.

About STV

STV is Scotland’s most popular peak time TV station, bringing viewers first class programming including soaps Emmerdale and Coronation Street, thrilling crime drama Taggart, live guests and exciting features on daily live show The Hour, entertainment hits X-Factor and Britain’s Got Talent, strong home-grown productions and up-to-the-minute national, regional and local news.

STV Productions, one of the top ten producers in the UK, is famous for bringing viewers some of the best and top-rating programmes hitting TV screens in the UK and across the world, with commissions for ITV1, Sky Real Lives, BBC, Channel 4 and the Crime & Investigation Network.

STV’s website - stv.tv - is home to the STV Player and comprehensive news, sport and entertainment services.

Press Contact

Europe

Stephen Orr

AxiCom for Brightcove

+44 20 8392 4056

stephen.orr@axicom.com