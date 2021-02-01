South By Southwest Names Brightcove As Its Official Video Partner for 2021 Virtual Events

BOSTON, February 1, 2021 - Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), the global leader in video for business, and South by Southwest® (SXSW®) Conference and Festivals announced today that Brightcove has been chosen as the official video partner for the all-digital SXSW Online and SXSW EDU Online events, which, for the first time, will be completely virtual and streamed to attendees around the globe on March 16–20, 2021.

Streaming an event at the scale of SXSW required the organization to ensure that its video technology platform was not only reliable but could deliver a broadcast-grade viewing experience with a high level of security. With Brightcove, SXSW will join an expanding roster of innovative, global organizations that have successfully streamed content to massive audiences on their viewing device of choice.

SXSW Online will bring together creative thinkers from all facets of the entertainment, media, and technology industries to experience a diverse combination of pre-recorded and live programming, providing up to 650 hours of content to attendees. Through Brightcove’s award-winning, highly-scalable, and flexible digital video platform, SXSW Online will span five different channels, emulating iconic SXSW stages from years past, and give attendees the unique ability to switch channels for different content in real-time, one major benefit of at-home streaming.

“This has been such a time of change and we, like the entire world, are reshaping our perspective on how we connect. Given the obstacles faced in 2020 and beyond, there has never been a more critical time to come together to address some of the most important societal issues and challenges that lie ahead,” said Roland Swenson, CEO and Co-Founder of SXSW. “We’re excited to work with Brightcove to bring everyone a seamless digital experience at SXSW Online this March. As a leader in the video industry, Brightcove will help us meet our goals while expanding the reach and capacity of SXSW’s programming.”

SXSW will use Brightcove Beacon® to enable attendees to consume content online via web browser or via Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android TV, and Samsung TV. Brightcove’s over-the-top (OTT) capabilities provide a consistent, high-quality video streaming experience regardless of device or channel. Additionally, by using Brightcove’s distinct video capabilities, SXSW and festival partners can expect an unparalleled experience through:

Utilization of Backend Analytics: SXSW will use Brightcove’s real-time data and analytics to track attendees’ content consumption to determine what they are watching and for how long in order to gain valuable insights that will help inform and optimize future programming.

Content Security: SXSW will use Brightcove’s secure custom authentication to grant attendees access to all relevant content.

Signature Brand Control: SXSW will use custom branding for all live and on-demand content, enabling a consistent brand experience across each event.

Cloud Playout Technology: SXSW is the first Brightcove client to utilize Brightcove’s new full-featured Cloud Playout for a streamlined workflow, which enables content owners and organizations to quickly and seamlessly program a scheduled playout of both on-demand and live footage.

“Brightcove is honored to work with SXSW to harness the power of video and bring the SXSW community together virtually. We know firsthand that, despite the challenges of transitioning an iconic event from in-person to 100% virtual, the right technology leads to success for our customers and the audiences they serve,” said Jeff Ray, Brightcove’s CEO. “Brightcove’s technology is the most reliable, scalable, secure, and broadcast-grade, providing all SXSW attendees with an unparalleled viewing experience that’s rooted in quality and innovation.”

As part of the partnership, Brightcove will also be the sole sponsor of the Brightcove Illumination Award, a new initiative to honor a filmmaker on the rise and to celebrate the innovation and creativity of new artists. Further details on nominees and jurists will be released closer to the festival.

All conference keynotes, featured speakers, film festival screenings, and music festival showcases will be available for streaming on the SXSW Online Platform.

