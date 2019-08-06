SEEK Partners With Brightcove to Create Video Library for Career and Employment Advice

SYDNEY, 6 August 2019 — Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), the leading provider of cloud services for video, today announced it is working with employment marketplace SEEK (ASX: SEK) to launch a new library of educational videos that help millions of employers and job seekers get the right advice for their careers.

The video library, powered by Brightcove’s Video Marketing Suite and Brightcove Gallery, offers a single location for career and job-seeking guidance, hiring advice, plus small business, volunteer, and SEEK workplace stories in an engaging video format. With this new content offering, SEEK strengthens its position as a leading destination for career advice and ability to connect with key audiences.

Brightcove’s technology helps SEEK consolidate its existing video content and promote discovery by showcasing the employment marketplace’s video collection.

SEEK historically hosted its videos on free social platforms which limited control over the look and behaviour of the video player on its own site. With Brightcove’s video platform, SEEK can better manage the end user experience, with options to curate videos, create playlists, and boost engagement through autoplay functions. It also allows more control of the SEEK brand experience, ensuring videos are displayed in a safe environment, free from competitive distractions and third-party ads and logos. Real-time analytics will also provide SEEK with deeper insights into its audience and viewership across the video library.

SEEK is able to maintain a blended video strategy by hosting videos in a branded environment on its own site while also having the option to automatically distribute video content to its social channels.

Local customer support, backed by Brightcove’s global capabilities, ensures the SEEK team has in-person access to video experts, and around-the-clock support.

“SEEK, like many brands, recognises that simply uploading videos to social channels is not enough in today’s environment,” said Mark Stanton, Vice President, Australia and New Zealand, Brightcove. “And, while social video is vital for achieving reach, there are trade-offs that don’t stack up for onsite or owned video traffic. It’s important for brands to take a blended strategy when it comes to online video -- managing assets centrally, controlling the experience, and ensuring their users’ data is safe in a way that is only enabled by a secure platform like Brightcove.”

“With this new consolidated video gallery, we continue to evolve our offering, proving once again that SEEK is the leading online destination for anyone looking for career advice,” said Jenn ten Seldam, Marketing Director, SEEK. “Through the use of video, we can educate and advise our audiences and provide real value to the approximately 1 million Australians visiting our platform every day. Being able to do this in a SEEK-branded environment not only gives us control over what our users are viewing, but also provides assurances that we are delivering a brand-safe, engaging digital experience.”

About SEEK

SEEK is a diverse group of companies, comprised of a strong portfolio of online employment, educational, commercial and volunteer businesses. SEEK operates across 18 countries with exposure to over 2.9 billion people and approximately 26 per cent of GDP. SEEK makes a positive contribution to people’s lives on a global scale. SEEK is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange, where it is a top 100 company with a market capitalisation close to A$6billion and has been listed in the Top 20 Most Innovative Companies Globally by Forbes, and Number One in Australia.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) is the leading global provider of powerful cloud solutions for managing, delivering, and monetizing video experiences on every screen. A pioneering force in the world of online video since the company’s founding in 2004, Brightcove’s award-winning technology, unparalleled services, extensive partner ecosystem, and proven global scale have helped thousands of companies in over 70 countries achieve better business results with video. To learn more, visit www.brightcove.com.

