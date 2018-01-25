Retailer Rack Selects Brightcove Video Platform For Its E-Commerce Storefronts

BOSTON, MA January 25, 2018 - Brightcove (NASDAQ: BCOV), the leading provider of cloud services for video, announced today that Retailer Rack has selected the Brightcove video platform to deliver live video to e-commerce storefronts for online wholesalers.

Retailer Rack was created as an alternative for online wholesalers that are part of direct sales networks. Instead of using Facebook Live or other social technologies, users of the subscription service create a secure livestream from their storefront on the Retailer Rack site. Using technology from Socialive, Retailer Rack has created a simple interface that makes it easy for wholesalers to go live with their trunk shows on the Brightcove video platform.

“Direct sales have changed the way wholesalers sell - and consumers buy,” James Morando, CEO, Retailer Rack said. “Video is fundamental to what we do. Our subscription platform differentiates around the video experience and creating an e-commerce platform that’s a one-stop shop for consumers.”

Andrew Feinberg, CEO, Brightcove said, “For a long time, one of the advantages brick-and-mortar had over online storefronts was the personal touch in-store salespeople could give consumers. Video has changed the game by humanizing the online shopping experience for consumers and giving them an emotional connection to a product.”

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) is the leading global provider of powerful cloud solutions for delivering and monetizing video across connected devices. The company offers a full suite of products and services that reduce the cost and complexity associated with publishing, distributing, measuring and monetizing video across devices. Brightcove has thousands of customers in over 70 countries that rely on the company’s cloud solutions to successfully publish high-quality video experiences to audiences everywhere. To learn more, visit www.brightcove.com.

Press Contact

Phil LeClare

Brightcove

(617) 674-6510

press@brightcove.com

This press release may include forward-looking statements regarding anticipated objectives, growth and/or expected product and service developments or enhancements. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of the following words (among others): "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "plan," "should" or "anticipates," or comparable words and their negatives. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees but are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations contained in these statements. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, see "Risk Factors" in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent annual report on Form 10-K. Brightcove assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release in the event of changing circumstances or otherwise, and such statements are current only as of the date they are made.