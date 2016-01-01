The Publisher Desk Leverages Brightcove to Monetize Customers’ Video Content

BOSTON & NEW YORK - Brightcove (NASDAQ: BCOV), the leading provider of cloud services for video, announced today that it is partnering with The Publisher Desk, which provides publishers with customized strategies for increasing monetization of their digital platforms. The Publisher Desk is using the Brightcove video platform to manage, distribute, and monetize audio and video content for its customers.

The Publisher Desk provides publishers with a complete solution from ad operations to programmatic ad sales that increases revenue while simultaneously reducing costs and complexity. In working with publishers this way, The Publisher Desk is creating a new relationship between the agencies, trading desks, and publishers by introducing a data-driven, scaled-audience portfolio. This includes video, for which The Publisher Desk leverages the Brightcove video platform.

“Today’s publishers are dealing with an ever-changing business model brought on by the complexities of the digital world,” Jeffrey Misenti, co-founder, The Publisher Desk, said. “Brightcove is the right partner for us because of its robust technology stack and integration with all our premium ad partners. We are able to leverage the flexibility of the Brightcove platform to meet many of the challenges that our publishers are facing.”

“The world of content has changed and companies like The Publisher Desk are contributing to a brighter future for smaller publishers that have quality video content to share,” Andrew Feinberg, CEO, Brightcove said. “This is a unique relationship for Brightcove because we are not working directly with the publisher, but it highlights the flexibility of our open platform, ongoing innovation, and the close relationships we have with a wide range of premium ad partners.”

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) is the leading global provider of powerful cloud solutions for delivering and monetizing video across connected devices. The company offers a full suite of products and services that reduce the cost and complexity associated with publishing, distributing, measuring and monetizing video across devices. Brightcove has thousands of customers in over 70 countries that rely on the company’s cloud solutions to successfully publish high-quality video experiences to audiences everywhere. To learn more, visit www.brightcove.com.

