PaperThin and Brightcove Offer Seamless Video Publishing and Web Content Management

BOSTON, April 26, 2012—PaperThin Inc., a leading cloud-based Web content management solution provider, and Brightcove (NASDAQ: BCOV), a leading global provider of cloud content services, today announced a partnership and integration between the Brightcove Video Cloud online video platform and the CommonSpot Web CMS that will enable seamless online video publishing and management for joint customers around the world.

Through the partnership and integration, joint customers will be able to easily deliver and manage video experiences powered by Video Cloud through the CommonSpot CMS interface. Customers can easily drop a video from the Brightcove Video Cloud library on a Web page right from within the CommonSpot interface, which also allows for distributed control of video management to protect the integrity of your website and brand.

“The integration between these two products, which we selected independently, is very exciting to us,” said John Matthews, American Wind Energy Association (AWEA) manager of Web services. “It’s a perfect marriage of Web content management and video management which is fantastic for organizations like ours where video plays a large part of our digital strategy. We can now easily add videos into our site using a simple CommonSpot interface, re-use those videos throughout our sites, and speed new videos to market in full high definition.”

“We are excited to offer customers—through Brightcove Video Cloud—powerful video capabilities that support interactive websites and new avenues for generating demand as well as better communicate with customers and partners,” said Todd Peters, founder and president of PaperThin. “CommonSpot not only enables customers to easily incorporate and manage video content within their website, it also increases the value of videos created with the ability to automatically associate videos to other related content, deliver video to site visitors dynamically base on their interests and/or context, and incorporated videos in a manner that gives better search engine results—just to name a few.”

“Through our partnerships with leading CMS providers, Brightcove helps joint clients improve the experiences they build for their audiences by more tightly integrating video with the other content delivered on their websites,” said Chris Johnston, director of technology partnerships at Brightcove. “PaperThin has been successful in servicing associations, organizations, and government entities, and we’re excited to partner with them to bring more value to joint customers around the world.”

PaperThin becomes the latest partner to join the Brightcove Alliance, the company’s global partner ecosystem consisting of hundreds of leading technology and distribution partners who have integrated with Brightcove Video Cloud, as well as solution partners building customer campaigns, websites and video applications with Video Cloud.

About CommonSpot:

CommonSpot is a secure Web platform that includes a powerful content management solution, a suite of marketing solutions, Web 2.0 and social media apps, and an open-source application development framework that allow organizations to create world-class Web experiences. CommonSpot features a marketing suite that helps organizations increase site traffic, brand loyalty, and conversion rates. Its intuitive user interface allows everyday users to easily publish Web content via any delivery channel (social media, streaming media, video, mobile, etc.). Available on premises or in the cloud, CommonSpot serves as a Web foundation that puts power into the hands of marketers for amazing digital results.

About Brightcove:

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), a leading global provider of cloud content services, provides a family of products used to publish and distribute the world’s professional digital media. The company’s products include Brightcove Video Cloud, the market-leading online video platform, and Brightcove App Cloud, a pioneering content app platform. More than 3,800 customers in over 50 countries rely on Video Cloud to build and operate media experiences across PCs, smartphones, tablets and connected TVs. For more information, visit http://www.brightcove.com.

About PaperThin:

PaperThin, Inc. is a privately held, MA-based company. Its flagship product CommonSpot™ connects people and brands through the Web. PaperThin's customers span multiple industries, including: government, healthcare, higher education, and association/non-profit sectors. Customers such as American University, Cornell University, Hasbro, Seton Hall University, Sharp HealthCare, Sir Speedy, The National Park Service, and Washington County of Oregon work with CommonSpot to solve their most basic to complex Web needs. To learn more, visit PaperThin at www.paperthin.com, follow us at www.twitter.com/commonspot, view customer videos on YouTube, or connect with us via LinkedIn.

