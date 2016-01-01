Online Video Innovators Line Up to Participate in First Annual Brightcove PLAY Global Customer Conference

Agenda includes speakers from Oracle, Harvard University, Sony Music Entertainment, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Hearst Interactive Media, U.S. Department of State, Agora Games, Major League Gaming and Digital Sports Ventures

Sponsors include Akamai, TubeMogul, Tremor Media, LeanIn, Ektron, Roundarch, Filemobile and 3Play Media

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., January 31, 2011 - Brightcove, the leading online video platform, today announced wide-ranging online video innovators who have signed on to participate in Brightcove PLAY 2011, the company’s first annual global customer conference, which is set to take place May 23 - 25 at the Seaport Hotel and World Trade Center in Boston. The agenda for the action-packed three day event includes speakers from Brightcove customers, including Oracle, Harvard University, Sony Music Entertainment, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Hearst Interactive Media, U.S. Department of State, Agora Games, Major League Gaming and Digital Sports Ventures (formerly AthletixNation).

Additionally, Brightcove announced the first wave of flagship sponsors, which include leading technology and solution partners, Akamai, TubeMogul, Tremor Media, LeanIn, Ektron, Roundarch, Filemobile and 3Play Media.

“We are excited to announce the flagship speakers and sponsors for our first annual global customer conference, which include leading online video innovators spanning nearly every sector of industry and society,” said Jeremy Allaire, Brightcove chairman and chief executive officer. “Brightcove PLAY promises to be an exceptional event that celebrates the power of video and fosters a host of exciting new online video initiatives amongst our customers and partners.”

Brightcove PLAY 2011 will convene hundreds of media companies, marketers, and developers from around the world for three action-packed days of hands-on learning, in-depth strategy sessions, next-generation product demos, all-star keynotes, and networking. The event will feature six keynote presentations and more than 30 expert-lead breakout sessions for business decision makers and strategists, day-to-day users and non-technical programmers, advertising operations professionals and application developers.

Confirmed speakers include:

David Boyll, Director, Digital Media Technology at Oracle

Perry Hewitt, Director, Digital Communications and Communications Services at Harvard University

John Sasso, Senior Director, Online Sales Strategy and Operations at Sony Music Entertainment

Vicki Bird, Online Media Manager at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

David Czarnecki, Lead Engineer at Agora Games

Blake Taylor, Application Developer at Agora Games

Davyeon Ross, President and CEO at Digital Sports Ventures

Michael Dunn, CTO of Hearst Interactive Media

David Burch, Communications Director at TubeMogul

Jeff Jackson, Senior Technology Advisor for Digital Media, U.S. Department of State

Tom Wentworth, Vice President of Web Solutions at Ektron

Alfred Ruth, Co-founder and Vice President of Products at Videoplaza

Luke Davies, President of LeanIn

Major League Gaming

Akamai

Quantcast

Confirmed sponsors for Brightcove PLAY 2011 include:

Akamai

TubeMogul

Tremor Media

LeanIn

Ektron

Roundarch

Filemobile

3Play Media

Registration

Registration for the Brightcove PLAY 2011 global customer conference is now open at http://www.brightcove.com/play2011. A discounted early bird registration rate is available through March 1, 2011, which provides a $500 savings off of the full conference fee.

Additional Sponsor & Exhibit Opportunities

Brightcove PLAY 2011 conference attendees will include a broad cross-section of Brightcove’s more than 2,300 customers and nearly 25,000 users representing nearly every sector of industry and society, from Fortune 100 companies and brand marketers to government agencies and non-profit association to major news and entertainment businesses to small and medium businesses.

Brightcove PLAY 2011 offers wide-ranging opportunities to engage this influential audience, including event sponsorship and turnkey exhibitor packages. If you are interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at Brightcove PLAY 2011 or need any additional information about the opportunities available, please contact play@brightcove.com.

Community

