ONE Fighting Championship Partners with Brightcove to Deliver and Monetise Live Video on Any Screen

SINGAPORE, October 27, 2014 - Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), a leading global provider of cloud services for video, today announced that Singapore-based ONE Fighting Championship, Asia’s largest Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) organisation, will leverage the Brightcove Video Cloud online video platform for live streaming coverage of its multi-city world tour, which kicked off with the Roar of Tigers event in Kuala Lumpur on October 17th, 2014.

"ONE FC is thrilled to be working with Brightcove to make our live events easily accessible to MMA fans on as many devices as possible," said Jason Lim, Director of Online Media and Publications for ONE Fighting Championship. "Mixed Martial Arts has risen in prominence as a mainstream sport. Our matches are watched online from as many as 64 different countries around the world, and our goal is to share the live experience with a truly global audience so the MMA spirit can be enjoyed anytime, anywhere and on any device."

With Video Cloud, ONE FC can rely on a simple and straightforward workflow to easily deliver high-quality live video onto the Web, iOS and Android devices. Brightcove’s integration with paywall provider Cleeng also enables ONE FC to set monetisation conditions for live and video on demand content directly from within the Brightcove platform to effectively monetise viewing audiences across desktops, smartphones and tablets.

"We are honoured to be partnering with an award-winning, Asian-based organisation like ONE Fighting Championship, that has done a tremendous job introducing a sport to the rest of the world," said Dennis Rose, Senior Vice President of Asia-Pacific and Japan at Brightcove. "As ONE FC continues to extend its reach and engage fight fans with thrilling live matches on the device of their choice, we look forward to providing the highest quality video experience to enhance each and every fan experience and support ONE FC’s global expansion onto the international sporting stage."

In addition to the Roar of Tigers event in Kuala Lumpur, the Battle of Lions is set to take place in Singapore at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on November 7th. Fans across the world can witness all the live stream action online at http://www.onefc.com/livestream, powered by Brightcove.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) is a leading global provider of powerful cloud solutions for delivering and monetising video across connected devices. The company offers a full suite of products and services that reduce the cost and complexity associated with publishing, distributing, measuring and monetising video across devices. Brightcove has more than 5,500 customers in over 70 countries that rely on the company’s cloud solutions to successfully publish high-quality video experiences to audiences everywhere. To learn more, visit www.brightcove.com.

