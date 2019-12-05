Monster Launches Mobile Video App Using Brightcove’s Video Platform

BOSTON, December 5, 2019 - Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), the leading global provider of cloud services for video, today announced that Monster, a global leader in connecting people and jobs, has selected Brightcove as its partner of choice to power the new Monster Studios mobile video app. The video app which launched earlier this year enables talent acquisition, recruitment, and HR teams to quickly and easily record, edit, and publish video job descriptions from their smartphone. By integrating video into the job search process, Monster Studios helps both candidates and recruiters find the right fit by portraying a more authentic representation of the job, company, and culture.

According to the Monster State of the Candidate Survey 2019, 72 percent of people see the use of video playing a role in the hiring process in the future. Recognizing that technology has grown exponentially, and that job recruiting materials have not evolved at the same pace, Monster enhanced its services with video to not only better serve the market but allow for more transparency for both job seekers and recruiters. Since implementing video through the launch of Monster Studios, candidates have viewed 58 percent of the videos created by recruiters—a rate that is two times higher than the industry video-viewing standards.

“We’re growing the recruitment industry by focusing on the candidate experience,” said Shawne Robinson, Head of Product for Mobile Apps, Monster. “If a candidate sees a better depiction of a company’s culture and vision through video, they’re more likely to understand its mission and ultimately find the right fit. Candidates who have a great experience during the job-search process are more inclined to follow through and apply for a job. In a competitive market, posting long, text-heavy job descriptions won't encourage qualified candidates to apply to your jobs. We're thrilled to be working with Brightcove to bring our vision to life and incorporate video into the recruitment process.”

“Monster has been a valued customer of Brightcove for nearly a decade, and we are excited for its newest video application with the launch of Monster Studios,” said Rick Hanson, Chief Revenue Officer, Brightcove. “We understand the importance of the ‘right fit’ for both prospective candidates and employers, and that both parties’ personas are more accurately conveyed through an interactive format like video. We’re thrilled that Monster chose Brightcove to evolve its video journey, and that by using our platform and the power of video, the company is revolutionizing the job recruitment process by building better emotional connections.”

About Monster

Monster is a global leader in connecting people and jobs. Every day, Monster aims to make every workplace happier and more productive by transforming the way employers and candidates find the right fit. For 25 years, Monster has worked to transform the recruiting industry. Today, the company leverages advanced technology using intelligent digital, social and mobile solutions, including the flagship website Monster.com®, Monster’s innovative app, and a vast array of products and services. Monster is a digital venture owned by Randstad North America, a subsidiary of Randstad Holding, a $26 billion global provider of HR services.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) is the leading global provider of powerful cloud solutions for managing, delivering, and monetizing video experiences on every screen. A pioneering force in the world of online video since the company’s founding in 2004, Brightcove’s award-winning technology, unparalleled services, extensive partner ecosystem, and proven global scale have helped thousands of companies in over 70 countries achieve better business results with video. To learn more, visit www.brightcove.com.

Media Contacts

Meredith Duhaime

Brightcove, PR Manager

mduhaime@brightcove.com

Rainah Chang-Faulk

Monster PR

monsterteam@ketchum.com