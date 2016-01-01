Hearst Newspapers Partners With Brightcove To Launch Internet Video Channels for Top U.S. Newspapers

NEW YORK and CAMBRIDGE, MA - April 11, 2007 - Hearst Newspapers, a division of Hearst Corporation, and Brightcove, the Internet TV pioneer, today announced that Hearst Newspapers will be introducing ad-supported Internet video channels. The San Francisco Chronicle and Houston Chronicle are expected to be two of the first papers to launch this year.

"Video is a crucial piece to an online news and information presence today," said Lincoln Millstein, senior vice president & director of Digital Media for Hearst Newspapers. "We are excited to roll out Internet video channels and vlogs using Brightcove on our newspapers' Web sites and across the Web. The video will enhance offline content and will also build an entire experience and community around this new content."

With Brightcove, Hearst Newspapers will be able to easily create ad-supported video channels that will be distributed on the newspapers' Web sites, through affiliates across the Web and on Brightcove.com. Additionally, the company's individual newspapers will be able to easily tap into the creativity and opinions in their communities by soliciting video from readers. Brightcove simplifies the process of soliciting, reviewing and posting consumer-generated video for newspapers and for readers. Hearst Interactive Media, a division of Hearst Corporation, is an investor in Brightcove.

"Hearst Newspapers includes some of the most respected and widely read publications in the news business today," said Jeremy Allaire, chairman and chief executive officer, Brightcove. "We are excited to be working with Hearst to engage readers with new video offerings and encourage community involvement. The Internet video channels will not only expand the reach of individual newspaper brands, but will also foster new revenue opportunities through online advertising."

About Hearst Corporation

Hearst Corporation (www.hearst.com) is one of the nation's largest diversified media companies. Its major interests include 12 daily and 31 weekly newspapers, including the Houston Chronicle, San Francisco Chronicle, San Antonio Express-News, Seattle Post-Intelligencer and Albany Times Union; nearly 200 magazines around the world, including Cosmopolitan, Good Housekeeping, and O, The Oprah Magazine; 29 television stations through Hearst-Argyle Television (NYSE: HTV), which reach a combined 18% of U.S. viewers; joint venture interests in leading cable networks, including Lifetime, A&E, The History Channel and ESPN; as well as business publishing, including a joint venture interest in Fitch Group; Internet businesses; television production; newspaper features distribution; and real estate.

About Brightcove

Brightcove is an Internet TV service that empowers video producers and programmers to build broadband businesses while giving viewers more choices and control over their use of video and television. Founded by Internet pioneer Jeremy Allaire in 2004 and based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Brightcove is the market-leading Internet video partner for international news and entertainment businesses, including British Sky Broadcasting (Sky), Discovery Communications Inc., Dow Jones & Company, Inc., MTV Networks, The New York Times Company, Reuters, Sony BMG, Time Life, Warner Music Group, and Washingtonpost.Newsweek Interactive.

