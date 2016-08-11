Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Brightcove with the Market Leadership Award for Global Online Video Platforms

BOSTON, August 11, 2016 - Brightcove, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), a leading global provider of cloud services for video, announced today that Frost & Sullivan has awarded Brightcove with its 2016 Market Leadership Award for Global Online Video Platforms (OVP). Brightcove, which was selected for the Award in 2011, 2012, and 2014, was again recognized for its ongoing dominance in market share, brand strength, and growth, including both product and global expansion.

“When consumers turned to computer screens and mobile devices for online video watching, Brightcove helped create the original online video platform for media companies and enterprises. Twelve years later, the company continuously updates its offerings to give customers a market-leading, holistic solution for online video management,” explained Aravindh Vanchesan, industry manager at Frost & Sullivan. He continued, “Focusing on building strong partnerships with customers has helped Brightcove maintain its market leadership position as it expands globally.”

David Mendels, Brightcove’s Chief Executive Officer, said, “It’s an honor to receive this recognition from Frost & Sullivan. At a time of tremendous change and growth in the online video market, Brightcove remains at the heart of the industry, developing innovative new products, and distinguishing itself as a global brand. Partnering with our customers, we help them use video to drive business performance, enhancing and monetizing the experience customers have with their brands.”

Frost & Sullivan singled out Brightcove for the following achievements.

Ongoing market dominance. Brightcove continues to lead the competition in market share.

Ongoing market dominance. Brightcove continues to lead the competition in market share.

Breadth of easy-to-use, scalable video products. Brightcove is a "one-stop-shop" for media organizations, digital marketers, and enterprises. Customers looking for a complete all-in-one video marketing solution can find it in Brightcove's Video Marketing Suite. Organizations with existing video technology capabilities can take advantage of Brightcove's modular product approach by selecting from industry-leading offerings for video hosting and publishing (Video Cloud), players (Perform), transcoding (Zencoder), server-side ad insertion (Once), and OTT (OTT Flow).

Outstanding customer experience. Brightcove optimizes every customer's implementation based on their business requirements and through its onboarding process prepares each customer to achieve its anticipated business ROI.

Strong global brand and growth strategy excellence. Early and sustained international efforts have enabled Brightcove to dominate the OVP market in Australia and Japan and to enjoy a strong presence in Europe and other Asian markets. Ongoing enhancements to its products and services have kept Brightcove in a leadership position.

A copy of the Frost & Sullivan report can be downloaded here.

About Brightcove

Brightcove, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) is the leading global provider of powerful cloud solutions for delivering and monetizing video across connected devices. The company offers a full suite of products and services that reduce the cost and complexity associated with publishing, distributing, measuring, and monetizing video across devices. Brightcove has nearly 5,000 customers in over 70 countries that rely on the company’s cloud solutions to successfully publish high-quality video experiences to audiences everywhere. To learn more, visit www.brightcove.com.

