Five Taps Brightcove to Launch Advertising-Supported Internet Video for Top News and Entertainment Web Properties

Five News with Natasha Kaplinsky, Football Italiano, and Neighbours First to Launch Under Company-Wide Deal

London, UK, 3rd September, 2008 -Brightcove, the leading online video platform, today announced that it has entered into a company-wide agreement with UK terrestrial broadcaster, Five, enabling them to incorporate advertising-supported video content across their online properties. The first websites to launch online video using Brightcove include Five News with Natasha Kaplinsky, Football Italiano, and Australian soap opera, Neighbours.

Under the terms of the agreement, any Five website producer can easily take advantage of the Brightcove online video platform to program online video content, create Flash-based video players for their websites, target advertising into the content, and access rich analytics on viewing behavior. Five plans to offer promotional clips and highlights, website exclusives, and user-generated videos for special news features.

"Five is moving aggressively to provide greater online access to popular television programming and answer the demand from a fast-growing audience across our website properties" said Paul Thornton-Jones, Five's Digital Controller. "With Brightcove, Five has been able to rapidly bring to market an enormous volume of online video content, while spawning new revenue streams through online video advertising."

Brightcove chairman and chief executive officer, Jeremy Allaire, said: "Five has a deep well of hit television programming that has achieved strong year on year audience growth for the broadcaster. We are thrilled that Five has chosen the Brightcove online video platform to extend this success through its websites, which promise to deepen engagement with current fans, reach new audiences across the Internet, and contribute to a robust advertising business."

Five has ongoing plans to launch further broadband video channels with the Brightcove online video platform later this year.

