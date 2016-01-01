ExactTarget Launches Online Video Portal with Brightcove Video Cloud

BOSTON, September 17, 2013 – Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), a leading global provider of cloud services for video, today announced that ExactTarget has launched a new video portal with a full library of video assets using the Brightcove Video Cloud online video platform. With Video Cloud, ExactTarget, a global digital marketing leader, is able to deliver engaging, high-quality video to audiences on every platform and device.

“As digital marketers, we recognize the importance of video in engaging our customers, building our brand and helping to keep visitors on our site for longer periods of time,” said Daniel Incandela, director of global interactive marketing at ExactTarget. “We constantly strive to develop robust experiences that best engage our online users. With Brightcove Video Cloud’s diverse functionality, we are able to seamlessly manage a site-wide video strategy and a standalone portal with both live and on-demand video content and deliver a high-quality viewing experience on every screen.”

With Video Cloud, ExactTarget has access to the most advanced features for publishing and distributing video content to audiences on every screen. ExactTarget previously relied upon Video Cloud to publish and manage contextual video content across its Web and mobile properties. With the launch of its new standalone video portal, ExactTarget is taking advantage of Video Cloud’s range of capabilities to deliver a fully branded, customized video experience that works across desktops, smartphones and tablets with built-in social sharing features to encourage community-building and engagement. ExactTarget will also benefit from Video Cloud’s advanced analytics to understand how its video content is performing across all platforms, as well as audience viewing behavior.

Additionally, at ExactTarget’s Connections 2013 event, taking place September 17-19, 2013 in Indianapolis, the Brightcove Video Cloud Live module will empower ExactTarget to reach beyond its expected in-person audience to share its digital marketing expertise with a global audience. ExactTarget will deliver conference keynotes, sessions and other video content via live stream on its responsive website. Interested parties will also have the option to access the live stream through the Connections mobile app available on iOS, Android and Windows platforms.

“ExactTarget is a great example of a marketer that understands the power of video and content marketing in driving awareness, generating leads and converting sales,” said Jeff Whatcott, chief marketing officer at Brightcove. “We are thrilled to partner with ExactTarget and to support the company’s efforts to deliver fully branded, engaging live and on-demand video to its core audiences online and via mobile devices.”

