Cantos Extends Distribution of Online Video Initiatives to Mobile Devices with Brightcove

LONDON, UK / CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 13, 2010—Brightcove, the leading online video platform, and Cantos, the market leader in online investor communications, today announced the launch of the Cantos iPhone app, developed using Brightcove’s App Software Development Kit (SDK) for iOS. The new app provides users with high quality, in-depth video interviews with leading CEOs and financial industry commentators that they can watch at their convenience. This initiative builds on the existing partnership between Brightcove and Cantos to bring online video – content and platforms – to the business world.

“The Cantos app now allows the viewers of our popular financial news and information to access it on the go, as well as save to their phone and forward to colleagues,” said Charlie Cannell, Cantos CEO. “It also helps expand the reach of our video content to new markets and audiences.”

Cantos’ new iPhone app was created in response to research conducted by Cantos that examined the information consumption habits of their audience and found that users were increasingly inclined to watch video content from their mobile device.

Cantos leveraged the Brightcove App SDK for iOS to create an app that lets users watch business videos directly on their iPhone, save and download videos to be watched at a later date, and share video content with third parties via the app’s email function. The Brightcove-powered app features video interviews with CEOs of leading UK and international companies, daily technical analysis from respected charting experts and monthly global financial forecasts.

“Cantos understands that people want financial news content to be available on the go, on any device, anywhere in the world,” said David Mendels, Brightcove president and chief operating officer. “Brightcove makes it easy to do this with our mobile SDKs that help organizations like Cantos quickly build and deliver a powerful, fan-friendly app. It’s great to see Cantos accelerate time-to-market for its new iPhone app and we look forward to helping the company roll out additional mobile apps in the months ahead.”

In the future, Cantos plans to take advantage of Brightcove’s comprehensive mobile video solutions to expand its video offerings to new platforms, including Research in Motion BlackBerry and Google Android. Cantos also plans to introduce new features for its mobile apps, including the ability for end-users to set preferences and notifications around new content, as well as obtain transcripts of video interviews, all within the app.

About Brightcove

Brightcove is a cloud-based online video platform. Media companies, businesses and organizations worldwide use Brightcove to publish and distribute video on the Web. Founded in 2004, Brightcove has offices across North America, Europe and Asia and customers in 45 countries. For more information, visit http://www.brightcove.com.

About Cantos

Cantos is an online video communications specialist producing video interviews with CEOs of leading UK and international companies, daily technical analysis from respected charting experts and monthly global financial forecasts. For more information, visit http://www.cantos.com

