Brightcove’s PLAY 2019 Event Brings Together Hundreds of Global Video Industry Leaders

The annual event, held May 14-16, in Boston, will highlight what’s new, what’s next, and what matters in online video

BOSTON, May 8, 2019 - Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), the leading provider of cloud services for video, announces that hundreds of global video industry leaders will convene next week in Boston at PLAY 2019 to discuss new video strategies, network with peers, and dive into video technology. Hosted annually by Brightcove, this year’s conference takes place May 14-16, at the Sheraton Boston Hotel. Bringing together attendees from around the world who are unified by a shared passion for the power of video, PLAY 2019 will focus on helping to grow and enrich the video community. The event will also be live streamed on the PLAY homepage starting at 8:00 AM ET on Wednesday, May 15th.

“Every year, PLAY gathers Brighcove’s valued customers, partners, and prospective customers, as well as industry leaders that are making a profound impact on the digital video industry,” Jeff Ray, Chief Executive Officer, Brightcove, said. “This year, we’re focusing heavily on highlighting the human connection that video offers with its ability to captivate audiences in an engaging, authentic way. Through hands-on workshops, knowledge-packed breakout sessions, and motivational keynotes, we look forward to connecting the industry’s best people to inspire one another and making this year’s PLAY event the best one yet.”

Brightcove PLAY builds momentum year over year, and continues to expand its role as the most influential event for organizations looking to grow their business using video. Attendees can expect to learn new video strategies, network with industry peers, and, most importantly, get inspired by other leaders who are implementing innovative ideas and video strategies.

Keynote sessions lined up for the event include Brightcove executives Jeff Ray, Chief Executive Officer, and Charles Chu, Chief Product Officer, in addition to valued customers and industry leaders:

Michael Fleshman, Chief Technology Officer, HOOQ: Will discuss how Asia's first premium video-on-demand OTT service brought affordable entertainment to the masses in Southeast Asia.

Mike Thyken, Chief Technology Officer, CaringBridge: A Brightcove customer taking video beyond the online realm to impact lives daily.

Andrew Davis, Speaker and Author, Monumental Shift: Will talk curiosity and how we can make each video perform better than the last.

Jade Simmons, Speaker, Pianist, and Author: Will show attendees how to embrace their inner maverick, while also playing the piano on stage.

For the first time ever, PLAY will be holding pre-conference workshop sessions designed to deliver a more hands-on, intimate approach to learning and developing new video strategies. These workshops are in addition to informational breakout sessions that equip attendees with the knowledge and insight they need to tackle their video challenges and progress their businesses forward. Examples of workshops and breakout sessions that attendees can expect include:

Corporate Video Production Bootcamp: A live demonstration of video production techniques and practical tips to help both enthusiastic (and reluctant) corporate video makers get up to speed and achieve greater production value across the board. Workshop session leader: Anthony Q. Artis, Filmmaker, Author, and New York University Instructor known for his clear, candid, and humorous filmmaking advice.

Evolving the Publishing Business Model: Leading publishers will share how they connect with premium audiences to positively impact user engagement and monetization. Using insights about player usage, video consumption, advertising request statistics, and fill rate, these publishers will share how they have streamlined their advertising stack solutions, increased competition among demand sources, and optimized fill rates across direct and programmatic channels with smashing results. Breakout session speakers: Meghan Sims, Director of Strategic Video Initiatives, McClatchy Video Labs; Andrea Gianmaria Cotta Ramusino, Product & Content Manager, Italiaonline; Jeremy Zimmerman, Billboard; and Alyson Williams, Vice President of Digital Business Strategy & Operations, Forbes Media.

Next Generation Shopping: Using Video to Connect and Convert: Focuses on how to delight consumers by bringing products and services to life with video across any device and how to unleash the power of video analytics to deliver targeted, compelling video content that connects and converts. Breakout session speakers: Charlotte McCooey, Lifestyle Photo and Video Producer, as well as Harry Fishwich, Video Strategy and Operations Manager, TUI Travel.

To learn more about PLAY 2019 or to register for the event, visit play.brightcove.com/play2019.

To view the keynote livestream, visit the PLAY homepage starting at 8:00 AM ET on Wednesday, May 15th.

Key sponsors for PLAY 2019 include Platinum sponsors Akamai and Zemoga, as well as Gold Ramp and Fastly.

