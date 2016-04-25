Brightcove Selected To Provide Livestream For Oracle’s Modern Marketing Experience

BOSTON, April 25, 2016 -Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), a leading provider of cloud services for video, today announced that it will provide the keynote live stream forOracle’s Modern Marketing Experience to extend modern marketing insights to audiences worldwide. The live content will be delivered using Brightcove Gallery, Brightcove’s solution to publish live event experiences for each stage of the live event lifecycle. Oracle® Modern Marketing Experience takes place April 26-28, 2016 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, and the live stream will be available atmodernmarketingexperience.brightcove.com.

Reaching the World’s Marketers through Brightcove Gallery Live Event

Oracle’s Modern Marketing Experience will be live streamed using Brightcove Gallery Live Event, Brightcove’s “live-event-in-a-box” solution for companies who want to harness the power of live streaming to engage external and internal audiences. Using Live Event, marketers and corporate communications professionals are able to publish live event destinations with a unique look and feel for each stage of the live event lifecycle — from pre-event promotion to live event streaming to post-event VOD — without dedicated IT or other technical support.

Video Marketing for the Modern Marketer

In addition to the keynote live stream, Brightcove will be on site at Oracle’s Modern Marketing Experience to showcase the power of video marketing and marketing automation. Using Brightcove Audience, marketers are able to integrate Video Cloud with Oracle® Eloqua in a few clicks to pass video analytics and engagement data into their marketing automation platform for lead capture, scoring, and nurturing. At the conference, Brightcove will demonstrate video marketing best practices and its full range of technology solutions to help modern marketers use video to accelerate the customer journey.

Supporting Quotes:

“We are thrilled to have Brightcove as the technology partner that will be delivering the live experience at Modern Marketing Experience. Modern Marketing Experience will be an exceptional opportunity to engage with our customers, and the broader marketing professional community to share the latest technology advancements in modern marketing and marketing best practice. The high value engagement paired with the fact that this technology is becoming affordable, demonstrates a great way to share our conferences to those unable to travel to the event.” — Andrea Ward, Vice President, Marketing at Oracle Marketing Cloud

“Brightcove’s relationship with Oracle goes back to 2010 when it first became a Video Cloud customer. Today, we support a wide range of internal and external video use cases for Oracle. In recent years, our Brightcove Audience integration of Video Cloud and Oracle Eloqua has been the foundation of an expanded relationship that includes the Oracle Marketing Cloud team. Their selection of us as the live stream sponsor is yet another extension of the fruitful collaboration between our companies and the work we’re doing together in the Oracle CloudMarketplace.” — Linda Crowe, VP of Marketing, Digital Marketing Business Unit, at Brightcove

About Oracle® Modern Marketing Experience

The Oracle Modern Marketing Experience conference draws more than 3,000 Modern Marketers to network with industry peers and thought leaders, to gain hands-on education at the Oracle®Marketing Cloud Academy, and to recognize the industry’s most innovative marketers with the coveted Markie Awards.

About Oracle® Marketing Cloud

Modern Marketers choose Oracle Marketing Cloud’s digital marketing solutions to create engagement, orchestrate experiences, connect data, and optimize interactions that attract and retain ideal customers. These solutions connect cross-channel, content, and social marketing with data management and activation on a proven system that marketers love and IT trusts. Visit oracle.com/marketingcloud.

Oracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle and/or its affiliates. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) is the leading global provider of powerful cloud solutions for delivering and monetizing video across connected devices. The company offers a full suite of products and services that reduce the cost and complexity associated with publishing, distributing, measuring and monetizing video across devices. Brightcove has more than 5,000 customers in over 70 countries that rely on the company’s cloud solutions to successfully publish high-quality video experiences to audiences everywhere. To learn more, visitwww.brightcove.com.

