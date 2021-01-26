Brightcove Receives Two Technology and Engineering Emmy® Awards

BOSTON, January 26, 2021 - Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), the global leader in video for business, today announced it is the recipient of two Technology and Engineering Emmy® Awards, awarded by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) for excellence in engineering innovation. The recent accolades further solidify Brightcove’s leadership within the industry, most notably as one of the only online video platforms to be recognized for its distinguished video services.

Brightcove’s Context Aware Encoding technology was recognized for excellence and engineering creativity in the Development of Perceptual Metrics for Video Encoding Optimization category. The technology enables customers to distribute videos encoded at high visual quality while minimizing network bandwidth and storage costs.

Additionally, Brightcove’s Zencoder and Video Cloud products were acknowledged in the Development of Massive Processing Optimized Compression Technologies category. The award distinguishes Brightcove's innovations in the design of mass-scale video transcoding workflows and showcases its capability to securely manage large amounts of video content at scale while saving customers time and money.

Robert P. Seidel, Chairman of the Technology & Engineering Award committee said, “The Technology Emmy® Award is present to the “tool makers” of the industry that materially have affected television, and in so doing, have provided the audience with the best possible viewing experience. We are pleased to have Brightcove among the winners.”

"From day one, our mission has been to bring industry-leading technology and services to our customers across the globe to help them use video to achieve and exceed their business goals,” said Jeff Ray, CEO of Brightcove. “Today, we celebrate this achievement with them. Not only is it a testament to our amazing team’s hard work and persistence, it also reinforces our commitment to innovation and giving our customers access to the best technology from the best minds. As an Emmy® Award-winning company, we look forward to continuing to redefine what video can do for our customers and to move the industry forward.”

The Technology & Engineering Emmy® Awards are awarded to individuals, companies, and scientific or technical organizations for developments and standardization in engineering technologies. A committee of highly qualified engineers working in television consider technical developments within the industry and determine which merit an award.

With over 50 industry-defining patents under its belt, Brightcove provides video capabilities to over 3,300 customers globally. This roster includes industry leaders from media titans like AMC, Showtime Networks, and Vox Media, to food and beverage giants like Wendy’s and Dunkin Brands, entertainment authorities like the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, virtual education company MasterClass, sports partners like the USGA, and many more.

About Brightcove

When video is done right, it can have a powerful and lasting effect. Hearts open. Minds change. Creativity thrives. Since 2004, Brightcove has been helping customers discover and experience the incredible power of video through its award-winning technology, empowering organizations in more than 70 countries across the globe to touch audiences in bold and innovative ways.

Brightcove achieves this by developing award-winning technologies once thought impossible, providing customer support without parallel or excuses, and leveraging the expertise and resources of a global infrastructure. Video is the world’s most compelling, exciting medium. Visit www.brightcove.com for more information. Video That Means Business.™

About The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) is a non-profit service organization dedicated to the advancement of the arts and sciences of television and the promotion of creative leadership for artistic, educational, and technical achievements within the television industry. It recognizes excellence in television with the coveted Emmy® Awards for News & Documentary, Sports, Daytime entertainment, and Daytime Creative Arts & entertainment programming, as well as achievements in television Technology & Engineering.

NATAS membership consists of nearly 18,000 broadcast and media professionals represented in 19 regional chapters across the country. Beyond awards, NATAS has extensive educational programs including regional student television and the National Student Production Awards for outstanding journalistic work by high school students, as well as scholarships, publications, and major activities for both industry professionals and the viewing public. For more information go to www.theemmys.tv