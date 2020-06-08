Brightcove Publishes Q1 Global Video Index; Shows Increase in Enterprise Video Use as Workforces Shifted to Remote Environments

Q1 data shows that the COVID-19 pandemic has nearly doubled enterprise video views as companies expand efforts to stay connected

BOSTON, June 8, 2020 - Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), the world’s leading video technology platform, today published the Q1 2020 Brightcove Global Video Index, which analyzes hundreds of millions of recent data points from Brightcove’s customers globally to provide insights into how viewers are watching video content. One of the most notable statistics in Q1 shows that as a result of the pandemic, enterprise videos across marketing, sales, and corporate communications overall saw a 91% increase. The month of March, the timeframe when many enterprises shifted to a completely remote workforce, accounted for more than 41% of all video views from the quarter, with the second half of the month accounting for 23% of the quarters’ total video views.

The data shows that business continuity is heavily dependent on having access to video technology as it allows for more seamless communication across the enterprise, as well as helps organizations stay better aligned on important corporate messaging. Enterprises have been migrating toward more video communication for years, yet, the pandemic forced many to accelerate their digital transformation initiatives in order to effectively stay connected with employees and customers. The data from Q1 supports the notion that adopting video as a core communications strategy is an essential component to maintaining business continuity.

Other notable stats from the Q1 2020 Brightcove Global Video Index that are specific to the United States include:

There was a 23% year-over-year increase in video views, with a 90% increase in time spent viewing video

Video usage as a whole increased significantly in March; accounted for 43% of all video views and 62% of time spent viewing video

Video views in the final two weeks of March, following the declaration of a state of emergency, made up 29% of the quarter’s video views

More than half (54%) of all time spent watching video from enterprises happened between March 16 and 31

“The pandemic has been video's evolutionary event. Whether it’s holding a company meeting or hosting an industry conference, enterprises will continue growing their need for secure, reliable video technologies to stay connected both internally and with the market and customers,” said Jim O’Neill, Principal Analyst and Author of Brightcove’s Global Video Index. “As we move through Q2, we can expect to see more use of video as well as more unique and innovative use cases as organizations across the globe continue to stay connected with their employees and customers.”

