Brightcove Powering “Streaming Outta Fenway,” Dropkick Murphys’ Live Streamed Show in Boston, Joined by Bruce Springsteen

Using Brightcove Live, the first-ever music event at a major U.S. venue without an in-person audience will be streamed from Fenway Park in Boston on May 29th

BOSTON, May 19, 2020 - Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), the world’s leading video technology platform, today announced Brightcove Live will be the video technology behind Dropkick Murphys’ live streamed event on May 29th from Fenway Park. “Streaming Outta Fenway” is the first-ever music event at a major U.S. venue without an in-person audience and is free for viewers globally who can expect a special two-song “double play” with Bruce Springsteen joining the band remotely. The performance will be live streamed from the Fenway Park infield in Boston at 6 p.m. ET across the band's Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Twitch pages, and on DropkickMurphys.com.

To ensure global reach and a high-quality streaming experience to its projected 10 million-plus viewers, the band is leveraging Brightcove for its reliability and scalability. Alongside Mindpool Live, which has directed two Dropkick Murphys concert films, Brightcove’s video capabilities enable the band to offer a best-in-class viewing experience to its audiences as it becomes the first band in history to play music on the baseball diamond of the city’s historic Fenway Park. This event is another example of how organizations that want to reach broad audiences are shifting their strategies to offer more digital experiences to fans and audiences.

Dropkick Murphys and Bruce Springsteen are both beloved by Boston music fans. Given the restrictions with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the goal of the concert is to bring people together virtually, as well as boost morale amongst fans globally. For local Bostonians especially, the event will offer virtual access to Fenway Park – which for decades has been the home for baseball games, and more recently, concerts during the summer months.

“The future is here. The music touring business simply will not revert to the way it was prior to March 1, 2020,” said Jeff Castelaz, Founder, Cast Management. “For the foreseeable future, live streams are the way rock bands will do world tours: one show, millions of viewers. Tour merchandise sold on the web store. Sponsors back the band, and fans get the concert for free. Until we’re able to put bands on the road in a way that’s safe for everyone on both sides of the security barrier, the ‘B’ category in my speed dial will change from ‘Bus Company’ to ‘Brightcove.”

“Brightcove is ecstatic to be the technology behind an event that is not only bringing us much needed entertainment during such a challenging time but also one that is giving back to the community,” said Jeff Ray, CEO, Brightcove. “Dropkick Murphys is a Boston fan favorite, so we’re thrilled to make this experience happen for not just Bostonians, but millions of people around the world, right in our own backyard. We understand that the viewing experience needs to exceed expectations, and we pride ourselves on delivering reliable, scalable, and high-quality video technology to all our customers.”

The event will raise funds for Boston Resiliency Fund; Habitat For Humanity, Greater Boston; and Feeding America, and is presented by Boston-area tech company Pega. In lieu of ticket sales, Dropkick Murphys are asking fans to donate by texting “DONATE” to 404-994-3559.

