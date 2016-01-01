Brightcove Once Empowers Google Chromecast Publishers to Monetize Video Content with Personalized Advertising

BOSTON – February 12, 2014 – Brightcove (NASDAQ: BCOV), a leading global provider of cloud services for video, today announced that content providers developing apps for Google Chromecast can now use Brightcove Once to quickly deploy and monetize feature-rich video on Chromecast, including personalized video ads. Coming on the heels of Google's recent announcement that it has unlocked its Chromecast software development kit (SDK), Brightcove Once now enables publishers to deliver personalized advertising in streams delivered to Chromecast viewers.

"Chromecast has quickly become one of the top three selling electronics devices on Amazon and offers some of the most popular online entertainment options, including Netflix, YouTube, Hulu Plus and Google Play movies and music, with new apps coming on board at a rapid pace," said AJ McGowan, Brightcove's chief technology officer. "Broadcasters and content owners that want to quickly take advantage of Chromecast can now leverage Brightcove Once to deliver premium video content streams that include targeted advertising."

Google Chromecast is a $35 dongle users can plug directly into any HDTV to stream their favorite movies, TV shows, YouTube clips, music and much more, via Wi-Fi, using their smartphone, tablet or laptop as a remote control. Brightcove Once is a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service that reduces or eliminates the need for platform-specific ad technology, making it possible to reliably deliver live or on-demand video with customized programming and targeted advertising to a wide range of devices.

Brightcove Once offers Chromecast publishers a high-end delivery alternative to quickly bring content to market without client-side code, SDKs or plugins. Brightcove Once facilitates the automatic transfer of metadata back to the user's Apple or Android-based Chromecast app to allow for the seamless delivery of applicable, geo-targeted ads that integrate into the video stream without buffering. As a result, Chromecast publishers can deliver a seamless, television-like experience, complete with personalized ads stitched directly into the video stream. Using Brightcove Once, publishers can also easily reach a wide range of mobile and connected devices in addition to Chromecast without additional investment.

Additionally, with Brightcove Once UX, Chromecast publishers can incorporate interactive video ads, insert ad overlays in video streams, hide controls to prevent fast-forwarding through ads and more. Brightcove Once also captures detailed analytics so publishers can assess content and ad performance in real time.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), a leading global provider of cloud services for video, offers a family of products that revolutionize the way organizations deliver video experiences. The company’s products include Video Cloud, the market-leading online video platform, Zencoder, a leading cloud-based media processing service and HTML5 video player technology provider and Once, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service. Brightcove has more than 6,300 customers in over 70 countries that rely on Brightcove cloud content services to build and operate video experiences across PCs, smartphones, tablets and connected TVs. For more information, visit http://www.brightcove.com.

Press Contacts

North America:

Lisa van der Pool

InkHouse for Brightcove

781-966-4142

lvanderpool@inkhouse.com

Europe:

Sheena Riviera

AxiCom for Brightcove

+44 20 8392 4064

sheena.riviera@axicom.com

This press release may include forward-looking statements regarding anticipated objectives, growth and/or expected product and service developments or enhancements. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of the following words (among others): "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "plan," "should" or "anticipates," or comparable words and their negatives. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees but are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations contained in these statements. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, see "Risk Factors" in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent annual report on Form 10-K. Brightcove assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release in the event of changing circumstances or otherwise, and such statements are current only as of the date they are made.