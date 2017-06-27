Brightcove Launches Consulting Services in Australia and New Zealand in Response to Strong Market Demand

SYDNEY (June 27, 2017) - Brightcove, the leading global provider of cloud services for video, today announced it has expanded its offerings in Australia and New Zealand with the launch of a local presence for its consulting arm, Brightcove Global Services. With significant growth and customer wins in the region, including Southern Cross Austereo, Endeavour Drinks Group, Optus, and Xero, Brightcove is solidifying its position as the platform of choice for media, marketers, and enterprises.

To drive this continued growth and increase Brightcove’s capabilities, the company has added industry expert James Cooper as Director of Global Solutions to the local team. Cooper joins from Bank of America where he was Vice President, Digital IT Manager, leading the bank’s integration with Brightcove. Peter Howard has been promoted to Technical Director of Global Solutions, following a two-year tenure as Brightcove’s Digital Strategist and Solutions Engineer.

“As Brightcove continues its accelerated growth, it takes more than great products to better serve our customers and meet increasing market demand. Every day we are tackling complex projects that have high strategic importance to our clients’ businesses and, with these appointments, we now have the leadership in place to back that up and work more closely alongside our customers’ teams,” said Mark Stanton, Vice President of Australia and New Zealand at Brightcove.

“Brightcove is proving itself time and time again as a key player across Australia and New Zealand with new customer wins, partnerships, and expanding product offerings. We have every confidence in James and Peter leading the charge to build out new levels of customization and consultation for our clients.”

Other recent hires to the expanding ANZ team include Justin Van Emmerik, who has joined Brightcove to take over Peter’s previous role as Solutions Engineer, following a two-year stint as Head of Ad-Tech at News Corp Australia, and Ben Chan, who joins from Salesforce to lead Account Management of Brightcove ANZ’s digital marketing customers.

Brightcove Global Services

Brightcove Global Services offers both existing and prospective customers bespoke solutions to help users maximize the full benefits of the Brightcove platform. Brightcove’s consultants work closely with customers to solve difficult strategic problems, from identification and design through to end-to-end development, and in tactical engagements with specialist skills that augment customers’ existing teams or capability. The team’s full range of services includes advisory, development, integration, migration and re-encoding, and ongoing customer success.

“As a longtime Brightcove customer myself, I’ve seen firsthand why it is the go-to partner for digital marketing and media organizations around the world,” said James Cooper, Director of Global Solutions at Brightcove. “The Global Services team in the U.S. has been drawing on deep, collective digital media expertise to tackle some of the most complex issues in the industry and address market demand for more customization. The opportunity to bring this degree of insight and personalisation to ANZ means we can now better balance all our customers’ needs and ensure the most successful implementations locally through a highly curated approach.”

