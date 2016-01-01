Brightcove Introduces New OTT Flow Customers and Features at IBC

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), the leading provider of cloud services for video, announced today that OTT Flow, the company’s turnkey OTT solution powered by Accedo, is now supporting multiple live customers with applications across Android, iOS, web, and Roku platforms. Additionally, Brightcove is seeing customers continue to add more applications to services once launched.

With representation across genres from entertainment, fitness, and travel to farming and fishing, new services powered by OTT Flow span a wide range of audiences and genres. A few of these new services that have launched or will be launching over the next few months, include:

Demand Africa, a new subscription service from The Africa Channel, with hundreds of hours of video showcasing African lifestyle, travel, and entertainment.

Farm Journal Media, the nation’s leading business information and media company serving the agricultural market.

XLrator Media, through its service XLTV, offers a slate of feature films and programming on five curated channels.

Salomon TV, delivers the best outdoor content directly to viewers, allowing outdoor enthusiasts to enjoy videos of outdoor activities with unique stories featuring specific products lines and athlete ambassadors.

Pursuit Channel, the most widely distributed hunting, fishing, shooting television network in America.

GFNTV, an online platform that offers exclusive live stream events and the latest in premium urban video entertainment, GFNTV covers the latest news, public affairs, commentary, and lifestyle-driven entertainment.

Brightcove is also announcing the availability of new OTT Flow features that further simplify building premium OTT services and help content owners address the critical challenges of subscriber retention and churn. New features, such as in-app purchasing, collection pages with related content, binge viewing capabilities, authenticated VOD, and smart search, allow customers to launch or grow a premium OTT service without the premium price tag.

Brightcove is committed to helping media organizations of all sizes succeed in the OTT market with exceptional viewing experiences. Brightcove OTT Flow, powered by Accedo, reduces time to market, and allows for lower storage and delivery costs, helping to increase revenues and decrease operational costs.

"Audiences' expectations for consuming content on demand across an array of connected devices is increasing year over year and driving content companies of all types to embrace the need to provide that content directly to their consumers. We are committed to maintaining Brightcove's position at the forefront of powering this shift, helping content providers launch OTT services expeditiously with minimal upfront costs," Anil Jain, executive vice president and general manager for Media, said. "The traction and recognition OTT Flow is receiving in the market - such as being named Best Internet TV Technology and Service at the 2016 CSI Awards - is very exciting. We will continue to work with current and new customers to continuously provide innovative new features that enhance viewing experiences and support new business models."

This press release may include forward-looking statements regarding anticipated objectives, growth and/or expected product and service developments or enhancements. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of the following words (among others): "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "plan," "should" or "anticipates," or comparable words and their negatives. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees but are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations contained in these statements. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, see "Risk Factors" in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent annual report on Form 10-K. Brightcove assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release in the event of changing circumstances or otherwise, and such statements are current only as of the date they are made.