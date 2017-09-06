Brightcove Details the Path to Success for Leveraging Video Across the Enterprise

BOSTON, September 6, 2017 - Forward-thinking companies are leveraging video to create inspiring digital experiences that entertain, train, engage, influence, and convert like no other form of communication, according to a guide published today by Brightcove, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV). The new guide, Put Video to Work Across Your Organization, outlines a path to success for organizations to move beyond simple use of video and implement video effectively across the enterprise for marketing, internal communication, ecommerce, customer support, and sales.

“Video is the most effective form of digital communication the world has ever known. At Brightcove we’ve helped thousands of companies in every corner of the globe start, grow, and succeed with video,” Caren Cioffi, EVP and GM, Enterprise and Digital Marketing Business, Brightcove said. “Now we’re on a mission to help organizations take the benefits they are seeing with video to the next level with powerful functionality, deeper insights, and more applications across their business.”

The majority of brands, enterprises, and nonprofit organizations are scratching the surface of video’s potential, using it for basic activities in one or two functional areas. The guide provides a look at how video leaders across a wide range of industries are using video in new ways across every function of their businesses to get better business results. It outlines how organizations can achieve the same kind of results by:

Making video an integral part of digital experiences across their entire organization

Evolving from just getting started with video to becoming a video leader

Delivering measurable returns on video investments

Brightcove sees four key elements that are common to companies who excel in using video:

A comprehensive video platform with the breadth of capabilities to support both internal and external business activities

Easy-to-use functionality that helps users deliver great video experiences without the need for coding or external technical resources

Enterprise-class manageability and security, so that IT can support and manage video as a broadly-available, company-wide resource

Access to trusted video resources to help design and support the implementation of a video strategy that drives measurable returns

Read and download the full guide, Put Video to Work Across Your Organization, here.

