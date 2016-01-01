Brightcove Customers Enter 2016 on the New Apple TV®

BOSTON, December 15, 2015 - Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), the leading provider of cloud services for video, today announced customers delivering rich, video experiences on the fourth-generation Apple TV in time for the 2015 holiday season. With the availability of the new Apple device, both Media companies and brands are taking advantage of Brightcove Once, Jump Start for Apple TV®, Video Cloud, and Brightcove’s new tvOS SDK to quickly extend their content to Apple TV® to reach new and existing audiences through the living room.

Reaching Apple TV Audiences in 2016

Through Brightcove’s modular cloud video services, Brightcove customers have multiple options to deliver content to the Apple ecosystem. With shipments of the new Apple TV® projected to reach 24 million in 2016, according to J.P. Morgan analyst Rod Hall, Brightcove customers are quickly delivering content through Jump Start for Apple TV®, Brightcove Once, Video Cloud, and the new Brightcove Native tvOS SDK.

● Brightcove Jump Start for Apple TV

Launched with limited time pricing, Brightcove Jump Start for Apple TV® offers publishers a professional services package to quickly build a video-centric Apple TV® App that enables content in Video Cloud for the new Apple TV®. Sotheby’s, the world-renowned auction house, was among the first companies to use the Jump Start service to accelerate their entry to Apple TV®. The Sotheby’s App is now available.

● Brightcove Once

Brightcove Once enables content owners to monetize video streams through server-side insertion of pre-roll, mid-roll, or post-roll ads to deliver a seamless, TV-like ad-supported user experience. Brightcove Once also supports FairPlay® Streaming (FPS), Apple’s digital rights management (DRM) format, for delivery of premium protected content. Brightcove is one of only six companies approved to deliver FPS content. MediaWorks, New Zealand’s largest independent broadcaster, powers video in their Apple TV® App through Brightcove Once.

● Video Cloud and Brightcove Native SDK for tvOS

Notable customers who have already deployed their own Apple TV® Apps powered by Video Cloud include AccuWeather, Al Jazeera, Eternal Word Television Network (EWTN), and GoNoodle. The newly released Brightcove Native SDK for tvOS enables companies to easily build custom apps that leverage their content in Video Cloud on Apple TV® with optimized video playback and video analytics.

Pricing and Availability for Brightcove Jump Start for Apple TV®

Promotional pricing for Jump Start packages of $10,000 USD is available until December 31, 2015. To reserve a Jump Start package, companies should contact their Brightcove account manager or click for more information.

Supporting quotes:

“The Apple ecosystem - iOS and tvOS - is the dominant platform for online video. By getting our content on the Apple TV, we open ourselves up to the entire Apple ecosystem. The new Apple TV is an incredible viewer and user experience, and based on our traffic data, has already captured a solid install base in New Zealand. Having migrated to Video Cloud earlier this year, we are now also using Brightcove Once with FairPlay DRM to extend our reach to the new Apple TV. That’s the upside of partnering with Brightcove: you can reach new platforms quickly with less disturbance to existing technology or content workflows.” - Tom Cotter, Chief Information and Product Officer, MediaWorks

"When the Apple TV App store was first announced, we thought it was a pivotal moment for OTT - and we wanted to be on the new platform on Day One when it reached consumers. To build the App, we took our classroom product and re-envisioned it for the living room. Thanks to Video Cloud, the video implementation was extremely easy and virtually turnkey. Overall, the experience was a win for us and for Brightcove, and we are excited that kids and families now have a fun and easy way to get active right in the living room." - John Herbold, Chief Product Officer and Co-Founder, GoNoodle

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) is the leading global provider of powerful cloud solutions for delivering and monetizing video across connected devices. The company offers a full suite of products and services that reduce the cost and complexity associated with publishing, distributing, measuring and monetizing video across devices. Brightcove has more than 5,000 customers in over 70 countries that rely on the company’s cloud solutions to successfully publish high-quality video experiences to audiences everywhere. To learn more, visit www.brightcove.com.

