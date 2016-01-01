Brightcove Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 17, 2012 -- Brightcove Inc. today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 5,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $11.00 per share. The shares are expected to begin trading on the NASDAQ Global Market on February 17, 2012 under the symbol "BCOV." In addition, Brightcove has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 750,000 additional shares of common stock to cover over-allotments, if any.

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering, and RBC Capital Markets, LLC, Pacific Crest Securities LLC and Raymond James & Associates, Inc. are acting as co-managers for the offering.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with, and declared effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus related to the offering may be obtained, when available, from Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014, by telephone at 1-866-718-1649, or by email at prospectus@morganstanley.com; or from Stifel Nicolaus Weisel, One Montgomery Street, Suite 3700, San Francisco, California 94104, or by telephone at (415) 364-2720.

