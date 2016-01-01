Brightcove Announces HTML5 and Apple Device Promotion

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., November 11, 2010—

WHAT: Brightcove, the leading online video platform, continues to usher in the rapid adoption of HTML5 video experiences with comprehensive support for HTML5 video delivery, advertising and analytics. The recent introduction of Brightcove 5 and Brightcove Smart Players enable users to embed a single Brightcove player to deliver video in both Adobe® Flash® and HTML5. As a result, thousands of Brightcove accounts today are using Smart Players for HTML5 video delivery. In an effort to continue to drive HTML5 adoption, Brightcove today launched a new promotion that enables customers to receive a free Apple gift by signing up for a Brightcove account.

DETAILS: Organizations that sign up for a Brightcove Express $99 edition account will be eligible to receive a $50 Apple gift card. Those that sign up for an Express $199 account will be eligible to receive an iPod® touch. Organizations that sign up for an Express $499 account will be eligible to receive an iPad. For more information about the promotion or to sign up for a Brightcove account, visit http://go.brightcove.com/content/html5-promotion.

WHEN: The promotion runs through Tuesday, November 30, 2010.

WEBINAR: Brightcove’s chief technology officer, Bob Mason, will also be delivering a webinar at 2:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 18th on “HTML5 Experiences for Today and Beyond: Developing your HTML5 Strategy”. Whether you’re thinking about HTML5 or already incorporating it into your video strategy, this webinar is an opportunity to learn key developments for HTML5 video delivery. To register for the webinar, visit https://www1.gotomeeting.com/register/204231240.

