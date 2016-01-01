Brightcove Announces Formation of Japanese Subsidiary

With $4.9 million in new investment from market-leading partners in Japan, the new venture further cements Brightcove's global position as the leading Internet TV platform

Cambridge, MA, May 22, 2008 - Brightcove Inc., the leading global Internet TV platform, today announced the formation of a majority-owned Japanese subsidiary, Brightcove KK. The new subsidiary is backed by $4.9 million in new investment from Brightcove Inc. and four market-leading Japanese strategic partners: Dentsu, Inc., J-Stream, Inc., transcosmos, Inc. (transcosmos), and Cyber Communications, Inc. (CCI). Three of the investment partners, Dentsu, J-Stream, and CCI, along with Brightcove Inc., will be sales agents for Brightcove KK in Japan, giving Brightcove KK immediate and powerful access to the Japanese market.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, Brightcove KK will operate a localized version of Brightcove's award-winning, on-demand Internet TV platform, which is currently used by media companies and marketers across North America and Europe. With Brightcove KK, Japanese media companies and marketers will gain access to the most powerful and scalable software as a service (SaaS) solution available for online video players, distribution, and advertising.

"Brightcove enters the Japanese market at a time when household broadband penetration has surpassed 50 percent, presenting enormous opportunities for media companies and advertisers to build online businesses and engage audiences," said Jeremy Allaire, chairman and chief executive officer, Brightcove. "It is a great privilege to be partnering with the market leaders in Japan for digital media and advertising. By combining the proven Brightcove technology with the capabilities of our partners, Brightcove KK will give media companies and marketers in Japan a unique solution for implementing their online video strategies and unlocking the potential in the market."

The Brightcove KK partners represent the market leaders in Japan in digital media, advertising, and content delivery.

Dentsu, Inc. is the largest advertising company in Japan with a market share of approximately 30 percent and has over 6,000 clients Groupwide.

J-Stream, Inc. is Japan's largest content delivery network specializing in streaming media for content providers and business corporations.

transcosmos is Japan's leading information processing outsourcing company adopting the latest Internet technology through the strategic investment and business development.

CCI is Japan's largest interactive adverting company that currently has more than 30 percent of the country's digital brand marketing, a popular advertising serving technology, and online advertising network.

These companies bring tremendous reach into the media and marketing sectors in Japan, and will help ensure the success of Brightcove KK in the Japanese market.

About Brightcove

Brightcove is the leading Internet TV platform used by media publishers worldwide to program, distribute and monetize video on the Web. The award-winning platform has empowered organizations of all sizes to launch and grow Internet video initiatives with unparalleled choice and control. Brightcove is dedicated to harnessing the inherent power of the open Internet to transform the distribution and consumption of media. For more information, visit www.brightcove.com.

Press Contacts

North America

Nathan Hermes

SutherlandGold Group for Brightcove

415-706-5678

nathan@sutherlandgold.com

Europe

Stephen Orr

AxiCom for Brightcove

+44 20 8392 4056

stephen.orr@axicom.com

Japan

Hiro Suzuki

Upstream Asia (Japan) for Brightcove

+81-3-3568-1215

hiro.suzuki@upstreamasia.com

#